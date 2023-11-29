Tree of life, fashion show: 10 free experiences for UAE residents, visitors during COP28

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

A tree powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a sustainable fashion show under the Al Wasl Dome and dance and theatrical performances are among the experiences that await visitors to Expo City Dubai as it hosts climate change conference COP28.

As world leaders brainstorm ways to make the world greener and cleaner, UAE residents and visitors can become part of the conversation with a series of experiences. While the destination’s Blue Zone hosts formal negotiations between policymakers, the Green Zone is open to one and all.

The hub will feature art installations and activations on December 3-12. While entry is free, visitors need to book a day pass to secure a spot on the date they choose. Children aged 12 and under are not required to register for admission.

Here is a list of cool things to check out at Expo City Dubai — experiences that are designed to “educate, involve, and empower climate innovators as well as those curious about becoming climate actionists in their daily lives”.

AI, nature and art: Tree of life

In the Energy Hub, visitors will discover an AI-powered interactive digital art installation. A contemporary symbol of environmental sustainability, the installation takes inspiration from the Ghaf tree and fuses art with AI. Native to the UAE, the tree is renowned for thriving in harsh conditions.

Fashion show goes green

On December 6, Al Wasl Plaza will transform into a fashion runway. Notable fashion houses will unveil sustainable collections, making it the first-ever fashion show at COP.

Projecting hope and inspiration

Data Portal: Nature is an AI data sculpture created by Refik Anadol Studio. The installation, which will turn the interior dome of the Al Wasl Plaza into a beacon of hope and inspiration, is based on a dataset of more than 400 million publicly available visuals of water, coral, and flora.

Concert that paints future of nature

Italian maestro Alessandro Martire will put on a piano concert, connecting his listeners to elements of nature. Known as ‘the artist of nature’, Martire’s concert will take place at Al Wasl Plaza on December 4.

Bee the change

The Swarm, made by artist Leonie Bradley, will showcase bees using origami fortune tellers made by children. It will encourage COP28 delegates to join in by writing their nature pledges, folding the fortune teller, and becoming part of the collective artwork.

Artistic touch to environmental activism

Bright Light Burning takes visitors into the future and tells the story of a family in 2100. In the story, the world has changed, but human need has not. It shows how people in the future look after each other. It also talks about the choices people make now and how they affect the future.

Developed by The Theatre of Others, the production aims help audiences take meaningful steps towards a sustainable future.

Wake up before it’s too late

Impact Nest will present an immersive session that will give visitors a glimpse into the future and a deep dive within themselves. The experience will feature yogi Sadhguru and the visual storytelling of MP-STUDIO on the Al Wasl Dome. The session will present both the “stark climate horizon and potential solutions to what could become the most catastrophic mass migration wave in human history”.

Dance for cultural sustainability

Avid Learning, the philanthropic arm of the Essar Group, will present a musical that celebrates the Kolis, the indigenous inhabitants of Bombay, and their connection with the sea. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Mumbai's coastline, the unique performance will pay a heartfelt tribute to the rich Koli culture and heritage.

The economic future is local

Emirati Arts & Culture by Al Ghadeer aims to help local artisans build a more stable economy. They will provide tools, training, and ways to sell their products. Through Sadu, Khous, Telli and Pottery, among other crafts, the space will bring together traditional practices with contemporary designs that celebrate Emirati heritage.

Theatrical show that makes you think

The Green Zone will host two shows daily and three over the weekends. Larger-than-life characters will lead a narrative celebrating an interconnected world, fostering unity and inspiration towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

