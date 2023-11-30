LIVE: From oasis to pollution pods, first look inside COP28 at Expo City Dubai

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 9:30 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 11:37 AM

The UAE has identified its North Star for COP28: To hold every country and every stakeholder accountable to keep 1.5ºC within reach. Today, that mission begins — with the world coming together at Expo City Dubai.

About 180 heads of states; 97,000 delegates, experts, observers and climate activists; and more than 400,000 UAE residents and environmental advocates are taking part in the highly anticipated UN climate summit. The annual COP conference is being held from today until December 12.

Khaleej Times has its boots on the ground at Expo City Dubai to bring you real-time updates as the mega event opens to the world:

11.10am: 'This place is beautiful'

The UAE does it again: A jaw-dropping exhibition that shows how sustainability has long been part of the country's culture.

"This place is beautiful," says KT reporter Nasreen Abdulla. Before stepping inside, explore the oasis surrounding the falcon wing-shaped pavilion:

Just look at all that greenery and stream of water — you just have to be there, right?

Inside, you'll be transported into a golden desert — with sand brought from across the seven emirates:

You can also browse through photos from 52 years ago:

Then, relax on a majlis, sip on some qahwa, and pose with falcons. Yep, this place should not be missed.

10.55am: Philippines' Marcos to skip climate summit due to hostage-taking situation

In a last-minute decision, Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr announced that he wouldn't be able to attend COP28 due to an emergency meeting on a hostage-taking situation in the Red Sea.

Marcos said he would have to prioritise the “important developments” in a hostage situation that involved 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea.

10.45am: Don't forget your water bottles!

Heading to COP28? Bring your tumblers because no bottled water will be sold on the site. You can easily get your fill from stations like this one:

All Blue Zone pass holders will get free water bottles.

10.30am: Flew thousands of miles to volunteer

Elena flew all the way from Romania for her first-ever volunteering stint. “I just finished my master's degree in international telations and thought it would be a great way to get some experience.”

Here she is speaking to her colleagues, trying to understand the Expo site better:

10.15am: Spotted, cool pods where you can breathe in ... pollution

These igloo-like structures are not your ordinary pods. Step inside and you'll feel what it's like to stand in a polluted environment.

These pods recreate the air quality polluted atmospheres from London to New Delhi and Beijing. Special chemicals are used to mimic the smell and feel in such environments.

10am: Missing this dome?

The Expo 2020 icon Al Wasl dome — the crown jewel of the site — is back in action, with country flags in place to represent another gathering of the world.

This plaza, however, is part of the Blue Zone, which means it won't be accessible to all throughout the duration of the event.

9.45am: Blue Zone comes alive

At the Blue Zone — where official talks and panel discussions are set to take place — delegates, representative, and official observers are getting ready for the day's big events.

Some made it a point to bring touches of their culture to the venue:

This zone is closed to the public and accessible only to UN-accredited participants.

9.30am: World leaders arriving in Dubai

From main players and negotiating blocs in the global climate action movement to populous, fast-developing nations, the world's top representatives are flying in for the summit.

During the first few days, national leaders — from the UK's King Charles to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi — are jetting in for what is called the "high-level segment" involving back-to-back speeches in the venue's main plenary hall.

Leaders also speak at side events, news conferences or with each other in bilateral huddles over what they think the COP should achieve.

This political oomph is meant to boost ambition and set the summit on the right track.

Read more about the countries participating in the summit here.

