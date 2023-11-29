'Fake news': COP28 team denies changes in president's leadership roles

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 6:14 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 6:18 PM

The COP28 UAE media office has issued a clarification after rumours of the President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber's current leadership role were being brought into light.

A number of bogus press releases with regard to the COP President's leadership roles were being posted on social media accounts and were being sent to members of the media.

Taking to X, the team confirmed that the "press release was not issued by the COP28 team, has no basis in truth, and must be entirely disregarded as fake news".

The office elaborated: "As the COP President said in today's press conference, 'It is an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 Presidency.'"

The post also said that news related to COP28 UAE will be published on their verified social media and the press office.

