Dubai: Traffic to be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road from Dec 1-3

Motorists have been advised to use alternative roads such as Jumeirah Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 9:33 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 9:36 PM

There will be a temporary traffic diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road owing to the COP28 conference, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.

Traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi, to alternative roads such as Jumeirah Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, from December 1 to 3 from 7am to 11am.

Web Desk

