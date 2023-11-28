Dubai: Traffic to be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road from Dec 1-3

Eco-friendly properties have become a necessity among tenants and property buyers
There will be a temporary traffic diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road owing to the COP28 conference, the Dubai Media Office announced on Tuesday.
Traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi, to alternative roads such as Jumeirah Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, from December 1 to 3 from 7am to 11am.
The 87-year-old pontiff, who will have nearly an entire day of bilateral meetings with world leaders, will fly into the emirate in a carbon-neutral plane
Now called the UAE House of Sustainability, this popular pavilion will be open to all from December 3
Major partnerships with some of the leading names in the industry would be announced soon
Apart from financing, banks have been adopting innovative technologies and embracing digitisation to reduce their carbon footprints
Fusion, the process that powers the sun and stars to generate electricity, can be replicated on Earth with heat and pressure using lasers or magnets
From discovering how to turn household trash into treasure to watching a climate musical, there are plenty of activities open to the public
Built in a single phase, it generates enough electricity to power almost 200,000 homes, displacing 2.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year