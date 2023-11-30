Dubai Holding unveils sustainability series at COP28

Air quality values at or below 100 are generally thought of as satisfactory, and those above 100 are believed to be unhealthy
Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with operations in 13 countries and a Principal Pathway Partner at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), is set to host a series of engaging talks and presentations from December 3 to 12 at Expo City Dubai.
Four daily informative talks and presentations, hosted at Dubai Holding’s showcase space, will offer attendees a comprehensive overview of Dubai Holding’s sustainability initiatives, including design and construction, waste management, community development and hospitality. Aiming to foster awareness and drive engagement on climate action, the programme will also include a number of inspiring talks with expert speakers from local and international companies.
Open to all event attendees, the sessions will take place in the Energy Transition Hub, and are categorised into four key themes:
1.Dubai Holding’s Sustainability Journey: A showcase of the Group’s commitment to build a sustainable and resilient future. Join Dubai Holding sector experts to hear about inspiring employee-driven climate action, the technology behind waste-to-energy processes, the essentials of sustainable design, and much more.
2.Family-Friendly Sessions: Interactive discussions and educational experiences for families on the issues facing our planet and how we can all participate in climate action. Learn about the importance of biodiversity with The Green Planet Dubai and the critical role played by turtles in our marine ecosystems with the team from Jumeirah Group’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project.
3.Knowledge Sessions: These sessions provide expert insights on climate solutions from leading industry practitioners, including the strategies to reduce carbon footprints, the practices required for sustainable procurement and an exploration of the term ‘ecological urbanism’ as our cities continue to grow at pace.
4.SusTECHability: Hear from innovators driving the cutting-edge solutions to tomorrow’s sustainability challenges. Discover how generative AI technology is revolutionizing the way we recycle, how AI-powered drones can help transform water management, and much more.
