COP28: Pope's trip to Dubai will go ahead despite health issues, Vatican says

COP28 in UAE: New Dubai fintech platform to transform environmental, social, corporate governance
Major partnerships with some of the leading names in the industry would be announced soon
Pope Francis, who is recovering from a lung inflammation, will attend the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai as planned, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
Spokesman Matteo Bruni, briefing reporters on the three-day trip which begins on Friday, said Francis will deliver one of the keynote speeches on Saturday and will have bilateral meetings the same day with about 30 people, including about 20 heads of state.
ALSO READ:
Major partnerships with some of the leading names in the industry would be announced soon
Apart from financing, banks have been adopting innovative technologies and embracing digitisation to reduce their carbon footprints
Fusion, the process that powers the sun and stars to generate electricity, can be replicated on Earth with heat and pressure using lasers or magnets
From discovering how to turn household trash into treasure to watching a climate musical, there are plenty of activities open to the public
Built in a single phase, it generates enough electricity to power almost 200,000 homes, displacing 2.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year
The assessment comes ahead of COP28 in Dubai later this month, which will for the first time host a 'health day' to shine a light on global warming's impact on health
The 'Voices for Action' will provide a place for activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard
It is one of the attractions that UAE residents can visit during COP28 and a venue where they can make a pledge to help save the planet