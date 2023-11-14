COP28: New farm for desert crops to open to all at Expo City Dubai

Photo by Neeraj Murali

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 5:19 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 5:23 PM

When COP28 opens, the public will get to see firsthand how fruits and vegetables are grown in the desert — with a new farm that has been built at Expo City Dubai (ECD).

Called Expo City Farm, these indoor and outdoor spaces will be teeming with climate-resilient crops in time for COP28 and remain as a permanent fixture in the Expo community.

During the global climate summit, the farm will host community workshops and cooking classes with sustainability-minded chefs and professionals.

It is open to the public for free and is one of the attractions for UAE residents and visitors to come to COP28 and actively make a pledge to the planet.

COP28 or the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is happening from November 30 to December 12.

Speaking to Khaleej Times after a media briefing on Tuesday, Marjan Faraidooni, chief of education and culture for ECD, said: “COP28 is a major international climate event and we have Green Zone where families and the general public can be part of COP28.

“We call on them to take a pledge for people and planet – what they can do to make this planet better,” she underlined.

Two zones

COP28 is divided into two zones. The Green Zone is an open space for the public to promote dialogue and awareness around climate action. The Blue Zone, meanwhile, is reserved for world leaders, government delegations, and those accredited with the United Nations body tasked with coordinating the global response to the threat of climate change.

Faraidooni said: “ECD will welcome visitors for an exciting programme of activities for the COP28 climate summit, with events spanning musicals and art exhibitions to captivating discussions and ‘green’ farming and dining taking place as part of the Green Zone — a space open to all members of the public to engage in climate education and action.”

ALSO READ:

Best practices in action

The iconic Terra Pavilion will highlight sustainable best practices in action. There will be sustainability-focused programming for families and youth.

A new addition for the duration of COP28 is the Expo City Dubai Pavilion which will be a focal point for those who wish to learn about the city as a blueprint for sustainable living. ECD Pavilion will have interactive events around climate change through the lens of gender equality, global leadership, the private sector, and more.

Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, the Vision Pavilion, and the Women’s Pavilion will also be part of the Green Zone, as well as the immersive Al Wasl dome, the Surreal water feature and Al Forsan Park.

Access to Expo City Dubai’s pavilions and attractions in the Green Zone will be complimentary during COP28 — which will be open to the public from 3 to 12 December— with additional registration or ticketing requirements indicated for specific events. Visitors should register for a dated Green Zone Day Pass at www.cop28.com.

ALSO READ: