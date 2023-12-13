Watch: Standing ovation, thunderous applause as COP28 adopts landmark UAE 'Consensus' on climate change

Kingdom stressed the need to provide incentives to reduce energy waste and resort to new and renewable energy
COP28 adopts landmark 'UAE Consensus' on climate change, charting a path towards a sustainable future.
Representatives from 197 countries, in addition to the European Union, at the COP28 on Wednesday approved the historic 'UAE Consensus' on climate change.
The text of the final climate deal, for the first time, pushes nations to transition away from fossil fuels to avert the worst effects of climate change.
"It is the first time that the world unites around such a clear text on the need to transition away from fossil fuels. It has been the elephant in the room. At last we address it head on," said Norway's Minister for Climate and the Environment, Espen Barth Eide.
Country representatives had been called to the final meeting on Wednesday morning, where they could pass the deal and end two weeks of tough negotiations that have run a day into overtime.
Deals struck at UN climate summits must be passed by consensus, at which point individual countries are responsible for delivering on the agreements through national policies and investments.
