Book a stay, plant a tree: How UAE hotels are going green ahead of COP28

Supplied photo

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 3:17 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM

Hotels in the UAE are coming up with innovative sustainability initiatives in the spirit of the upcoming COP28 — from 'book a stay, plant a tree' offers to sustainable T-shirts made from recycled bottles and rewarding guests for embracing green measures.

Green initiatives are the talk of the town as the UAE marks 2023 as the Year of Sustainability with most of the companies taking on measures to contribute to the green economy. And hotels in the UAE are taking the lead in the run-up to COP28 UAE, which will take place from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

The Dubai-based Rove Hotels will plant at least 28,000 trees by the end of 2023 by planting one tree for each room booked during the conference.

The firm has tied up with W&A Consular and Eden Reforestation Projects to achieve the objective.

“We are thrilled to announce this initiative in which we will plant at least 28,000 trees by the end of the year. This project reflects our determination to impact the environment and support the UAE’s efforts positively. By planting trees for every booking, we aim to inspire others to join us in the fight against climate change,” said Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels.

Since Rove is the only hotel at the COP28 site, it is expected to host many summit attendees.

Siegfried Nierhaus, vice-president for Middle East at Deutsche Hospitality, said they just completed the #PlasticFreeJuly challenge to reduce single-use plastics in day-to-day hotel operations.

“Our best-performing hotel Al Hamra Village & Resort saved 128kg of plastic within a month. Our IntercityHotels replaced old staff uniforms with sustainable polo T-shirts made from recycled bottles, resulting in 116.6kg,” he added.

Vincent Miccolis, managing director for Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and India, The Ascott Limited, revealed that their Somerset Sustainability Passport Programme encourages guests to be part of the green travel movement by rewarding them with discounts and perks when they make sustainable choices. Guests can redeem prizes such as the ‘Cubby and Friends’ collectibles.

ALSO READ: