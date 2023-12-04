'Bee the change': Expo City Dubai unveils global movement to protect bees

Visitors in Green Zone of COP28 contribute to an art piece titled Bee the Change at Expo City Dubai. Photo by Neeraj Murali

Expo City Dubai has become a founding member of the global coalition to save bees across the world. Unveiled on Monday, the 'Bee The Change' campaign – a global movement to safeguard bees- will raise awareness and funds to ensure the survival of pollinators globally.

The campaign is part of the recently announced Trillion Bees coalition, a science-led initiative founded by materials science company PANGAIA that brings together individuals, businesses, and organisations with the aim of mobilising more than two billion people and raising $1 billion in funds to support projects that preserve bees, protect habitats and foster biodiversity.

'Bee The Change' was presented at Expo City's Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion during the COP28 climate summit, with UAE Minister of International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority Reem Al Hashimy, joining representatives of other UAE-based Trillion Bees coalition co-founders.

Crucial pollinators

Expo City's role in the Trillion Bees coalition and its participation in the 'Bee The Change' initiative are part of an ongoing commitment to protecting and preserving the natural environment, reflected in the city's wide-ranging sustainability.

"Bees are crucial pollinators that are vital for our ecosystems, food systems and the battle against climate change," said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai.

"We are committed to existing in harmony with nature while engaging people around the world and raising awareness about environmental challenges, including the significance of bees in maintaining a balanced and resilient planet. As co-founders of the Trillion Bees coalition, we are delighted to be part of the 'Bee The Change' global movement."

He added that it was important to understand that there is a shared responsibility to care for the environment. "This initiative brings together like-minded visionaries, rallying individuals, businesses, and organisations to drive a wide range of positive actions," he said. "Together, we have the power to turn the tide and ensure a vibrant future where pollinators thrive and our planet flourishes."

Calendar of events

During the construction of the former Expo 2020 Dubai site, bees' nests were safely relocated, and the honey was later harvested and bottled. Bees can also be found enjoying the crops growing in the recently launched Expo City Dubai Farm.

As co-founder of the Trillion Bees coalition, Expo City is hosting a number of bee-related events during COP28.

SWARM art installation

December 3-12

Centrally located in the Green Zone of COP28 and with a small version in Blue Zone, 'Bee The Change' and PANGAIA will present an art installation depicting a swarm of bees created by globally renowned origami artist Leonie Bradley. The interactive artwork, titled SWARM, invites COP28 visitors to write their pledge to nature and add it to the artwork to embody how the collective action of many hands can make positive change.

Global preview of 'Bee The Change' documentary

December 5, 6 to 8pm

Green Zone Stage

Directed by award-winning filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, known for their environmentally focused documentary Kiss The Ground, the 'Bee The Change' documentary is an inspirational, emotional and poetic film that explores the foundational role that bees play in sustaining humanity, the reasons for their population decline, and how we can all play a role in regenerating nature and bees worldwide.

Introducing the 'Bee The Change' movement – a new global citizens campaign by the Trillion Bees Coalition, co-hosted by Expo City Dubai

December 9, 1.30 to - 3pm and December 10, 2.30 to 4pm

Terra Auditorium

This is an opportunity for visitors to the Green Zone at COP28 to learn more about the Trillion Bees coalition and the 'Bee The Change' movement. Attendees will hear from businesses and organisations supporting the mission and from scientists on what we need to do to reverse biodiversity loss and bring back the pollinators.

