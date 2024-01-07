Top places in the UAE to celebrate your little one's birthday

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 4:28 PM

Entermission Dubai

Host an unforgettable birthday party at Entermission Dubai, a unique venue where Escape Room meets Virtual Reality. Located in Al Barsha Heights, Entermission Dubai offers a one-of-a-kind experience that combines physical escape rooms with virtual reality and 3D cinematic effects. With birthday packages starting from Dh95 per child, the team takes care of everything, ensuring a hassle-free celebration for kids aged seven and above. From cake and decorations to immersive activities, Entermission Dubai creates magical moments for a memorable birthday. Plan a fun, adventurous, and stress-free celebration at this immersive virtual reality venue in Dubai.

TR88HOUSE

Discover the ultimate birthday party destination at TR88HOUSE on Bluewaters Island, where your child's dreams come true. With MysticGolf's glow-in-the-dark miniature golf, LaserRush's thrilling laser tag, Munchkin Monster's vibrant play area for the youngest adventurers, and SkyFall's multi-level excitement, TR88HOUSE offers a magical playground for all ages. From navigating challenging holes to exploring mysterious laser tag zones and enjoying stimulating play areas, your child and guests will embark on an unforgettable adventure. Packages start at Dh175, providing a magical experience and creating cherished memories at TR88HOUSE, the perfect birthday celebration venue on Bluewaters Island.

OliOli

OliOli, awarded the Best Entertainment Venue 2018 in Dubai, stands out as the ideal children's entertainment venue for successful birthday parties. With 8 interactive galleries, a world-class playground, and La Petite Treehouse Cafe for parents, OliOli offers an enriching play experience in a creative environment. The party packages, priced from Dh126 per child, include one and a half to two hours of playtime, 30 minutes for healthy food, a private decorated room, personalised invitations, and a dedicated party facilitator. Optional 30-minute workshops, such as Slim Factory and Epic Superhero, add an extra touch of fun. Located in Al Quoz 1, OliOli ensures a memorable celebration for both parents and little guests.

Music Monkeys

Music Monkeys delivers an energetic and personalised themed birthday party experience for kids aged one to five. Tailored to the birthday child's preferences, the party includes singing, dancing, games, bubbles, and parachute activities, keeping up to 30 children entertained. Led by a female host, Music Monkeys offers bright and bold children's entertainment, with options for face painting and balloon bending at an additional cost. Party packages, starting from Dh600 for up to 10 children, include a qualified leader for 45-60 minutes, a gift and certificate for the birthday child, and prizes for children aged 3 and up during games. Bookings are recommended six weeks in advance to secure the desired date and time.

Just Play

Just Play offers dynamic and engaging birthday parties for children, featuring various sports activities such as Ninja Warrior, Trampoline, Football, Gymnastics, Dance, and Wrestling. Each two-hour party includes unlimited play, a dedicated party room, a personalised birthday cake, invitations, food, drinks, goody bags for guests, and a qualified coach for safety. The minimum requirement is 10 kids, and pricing starts from Dh99 per child, depending on the day and number of guests. Located in Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Just Play ensures a fun and active celebration for young daredevils.

KidZania

KidZania, known for its expansive scaled replica city, offers an exceptional birthday party experience for children aged 4-16. The party package includes entry for the birthday child, a private party room with decorations and a host, 100 KidZos, and a kids' meal. Optional extras like a RightZKeeper appearance, birthday cake, face painting, goody bags, and more are available. Prices start from Dh180 per child, and for every two kids one adult entry is free. Located in The Dubai Mall, KidZania promises a fun-filled celebration with immersive role-play activities for children.

BOUNCE

BOUNCE, a high-energy trampoline park in Al Quoz, stands out as an exhilarating kids' birthday party venue in Dubai. With a resident party host, the two-hour celebration features a freestyle Bounce show, 60 minutes of trampoline fun, and personalised celebrations in a private party room. Inclusive of meals, grip socks, party décor, and a host, BOUNCE offers customisable add-ons like cakes and a vegan menu. Packages start at Dh135 per child, and a minimum of 10 kids is required. BOUNCE ensures an unforgettable and safe birthday experience for energetic kids aged 3 and above.

Dubai Aquarium

Dubai Aquarium, with its captivating underwater world, offers an ideal venue for kids' birthday parties. Hosting more than 140 marine species, the aquarium provides two distinct birthday packages. Both packages include free entry for the birthday child and parents, themed invitations, party games, a mascot visit, guided tour, and party area décor. Optional additions like a birthday cake and personal photographer are available. The Aqua Voyager Party starts at Dh130 per child, while the Under the Sea Party, including meals, begins at Dh230 per child. A minimum of 15 kids is required for booking. Celebrate amidst marine wonders for an unforgettable birthday experience at Dubai Aquarium, located in The Dubai Mall.

ALSO READ: