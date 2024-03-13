Ramadan 2024: Read these 7 books this Holy month

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:48 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:49 PM

Delve into these captivating stories, where authors skillfully navigate themes of identity, history, and the complexities of human experience. From historical fiction like 'The Moor's Account' to spiritual guidance in 'The Power of Dua,' and the poignant family saga of 'The Family Tree,' each book offers a unique journey through time, culture, and personal transformation.

The Moor's Account by Laila Lalami

‘The Moor's Account’ by Laila Lalami is a captivating historical fiction novel that reimagines the memoirs of Mustafa Al Zamori, also known as Estevanico, the first African explorer of America. Lalami skilfully captures Al Zamori's voice and takes the reader on a perilous journey with him and four other survivors of the Narvaez expedition in 1527, providing a vivid portrayal of a pivotal time in America's history and the story of black explorers.

The Power of Dua by Aliyah Umm Raiyaan:

‘The Power of Dua’ by Aliyah Umm Raiyaan explores how faith and the practice of du’a can transform one's life. The book, written by the Sunday Times bestselling author and revert, offers heart-warming reflections and practical advice on incorporating dua into daily life. It serves as a comforting guide to developing a close relationship with Al Mujeeb – The One Who Responds.

The Family Tree by Sairish Hussain:

‘The Family Tree’ by Sairish Hussain is a moving novel that spans 24 years, portraying the various facets of a British-South Asian Muslim family. The story revolves around widowed Amjad and his children, Saahil and Zahra, as they navigate life's challenges. The novel explores grief, youth, and the pursuit of dreams, providing a poignant look at the family's journey.

Revival of the Heart: Collection of 40 Hadiths

‘Revival of the Heart: Collection of 40 Hadiths’ is a curated collection of forty hadiths by various scholars, serving as a spiritual guide for navigating life's challenges with wisdom and grace. Each hadith offers timeless teachings and practical examples, making it easy to implement the wisdom in daily life.

The Baghdad Clock by Shahad Al Rawi:

‘The Baghdad Clock’ by Shahad Al Rawi is set in war-torn Baghdad during the Gulf War in 1991. The novel follows two young girls who become best friends in a bomb shelter, sharing their hopes and fantasies. Against a backdrop of political unrest and war, they decide to write the secret history of their neighbourhood to preserve it from a predicted future oblivion.

Seeing for Ourselves and Even Stranger Possibilities by Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan:

Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan's ‘Seeing for Ourselves and Even Stranger Possibilities’ explores the complexities of being visible and invisible simultaneously. Through memoir, vignettes, poetry, and essays, the author reflects on societal hypocrisy, judgment, family dynamics, and the revelation of the self in solitude.

The Parisian by Isabella Hammad:

‘The Parisian’ by Isabella Hammad is set in 1914 and follows the story of Midhat Kamal, a young Palestinian man studying medicine in France. The novel explores the impact of the First World War on Midhat's life, his identity as a Palestinian in France, and the political and social transformations upon his return home during the decline of the Ottoman Empire and the rise of Palestinian nationalism.

