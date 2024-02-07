Love food? Check out these delectable eateries in the UAE

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 4:51 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 5:01 PM

Lavash

Dubai is buzzing with excitement over Lavash's "All You Can Eat Breakfast and Dinner" experience, with large crowds creating a weekend frenzy. Lavash's breakfast options take your taste buds on a worldwide journey, featuring a diverse array of English, American, Lebanese, Turkish, and Mediterranean dishes. For those who prefer evening feasts, Lavash transforms into a haven for a unique unlimited dinner menu at only AED 59. The extensive menu caters to the diverse palate of the UAE population. Lavash stands out as the only restaurant in Dubai offering Deer Meat, adding an adventurous twist to their menu. Located in J3 Mall, Dubai.

Pizza Maestrello

2.Pizza Maestrello, a renowned Italian pizzeria chain founded in 2017, has expanded to Dubai. Founded by passionate Italians Giulia Maestrello, Fabio Bressan, and Matteo Castagna, the pizzeria offers authentic Roman pizza with a healthy twist. The unique dough, made from a blend of wheat, rice, and soy flours, results in a light and crispy crust. Pizza Maestrello prioritizes quality and affordability, introducing pizzas tailored to Dubai's taste. The extended fermentation process of the dough, comprising 90% water, creates a flavorful and health-conscious crust. Open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM, Pizza Maestrello delivers to various areas in Dubai, including JLT, Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, JBR, and Media City.

Saddle and Hattem Mattar Collaboration

Saddle and pitmaster Hattem Mattar have joined forces for a week-long collaboration in Al Wasl. From February 2, savour a limited-time menu featuring treats like a smoked picanha bun with coffee-infused barbecue sauce, 18-hour smoked brisket with Hattem Loaded Fries, and a grilled lobster roll with citrus kewpie mayonnaise. Visit Saddle on Al Wasl Road daily from 6 pm to enjoy this mouthwatering menu.

Roka's 20th Anniversary Menu

Join Roka in celebrating 20 years of success with a special anniversary menu available from January to March 2024. Rediscover favourites like yellowtail sashimi with yuzu-truffle dressing, wagyu sushi with Oscietra caviar, and handmade gyozas with crab and black cod. Head to Level 1, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, to partake in this limited-time culinary experience.

Josette

Indulge in a leisurely Tuesday evening at Josette, offering a new evening brunch from 7pm to 10pm. Experience Parisian glamour while enjoying French dishes like escargots, tuna tartare, and grilled rib-eye, accompanied by upbeat tunes from a DJ. Packages start from Dh450.

Salmon Guru's Refreshed 2024 Menu

Salmon Guru Dubai has unveiled a refreshed menu for 2024, featuring shareable dishes like Thai salad with warm ramen noodles, sea bass nigiri with crispy nori, and Lobster Indulgence with roasted lobster tail. Delight in main courses such as matured beef kofta on garlic butter naan and desserts like the cannoli duo with pistachio ricotta and dulce de leche mascarpone. Visit The Opus by Omniyat – 803 Al A’amal Street, Business Bay.

Pavlova Cafe at Dubai Mall

Head to the second floor of Dubai Mall to experience Pavlova Cafe, specialising in traditional pavlova desserts with reduced sugar. With a commitment to freshness and premium ingredients, the cafe offers a unique dessert experience with daily-baked treats using the finest whipping cream.

ALSO READ: