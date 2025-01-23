Zoho achieves 50% revenue growth in UAE

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Ammar Rashid Al-Aleeli, Director General at UAQ Chamber of Commerce and Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa, Zoho and Prem Anand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Growth (MEA) at Zoho.

Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, has announced 50% growth in its revenue in the UAE and 40% increase in channel partner network in 2024. The company also recorded a remarkable 64% upmarket momentum as large UAE enterprises migrate to its solutions, further reinforcing the nation as a key regional hub for the company.

Zoho recently signed a strategic agreement with the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce. The announcements were made on the sidelines of Zoholics Dubai 2025, the company’s annual user conference.

With an investment of up to Dh17 million in wallet credits value and Dh43 million in value dedicated to digital upskilling, Zoho is set to help over 8,600 businesses in Umm Al Quwain leverage its cloud technology to catapult their growth. As part of this partnership, eligible businesses in UAQ can register to receive up to Dh2,000 wallet credits and Dh5000 in training value for one year. These can be utilised for access to and workshops for Zoho’s suite of over 55 business applications, including Zoho One, the operating system for business, enabling them to automate and streamline all aspects of their operations.

Khalfan Ahmed Mesfer, Chairman at UAQ Chamber of Commerce commented: “This partnership with Zoho is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and growth within the UAE’s business community. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring to our members and the wider business ecosystem.”

“Our growth in the UAE reflects the growing confidence of local businesses in Zoho’s solutions, and our partnership with the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce is an exciting step towards empowering more businesses with the tools they need to gain competitiveness in today’s digital economy,” said Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho. “As one of the UAE’s emerging business hubs, Umm Al Quwain is rapidly establishing itself as a thriving ecosystem for trade and manufacturing. With its strategic location, modern port facilities, and growing industrial base, the emirate offers a unique environment for businesses to expand and innovate,” Nizam added.

Al-Aleeli, said: “Our collaboration with Zoho marks a new era of technological advancement and support for businesses in Umm Al Quwain. We look forward to leveraging Zoho’s expertise to enhance our services and drive economic development in the Emirate.” “Zoho’s commitment to the UAE’s digital vision is underscored by our expanding network of alliances with government entities, helping businesses across the region modernise and innovate. Through our partnership with the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce, we are excited to help local businesses leverage digital tools to further enhance their operations and tap into new opportunities in the global market,” said Prem Anand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Growth (MEA), Zoho. This partnership marks another significant milestone in Zoho’s strategy of expanding its network of public-private collaborations in the UAE. The company has been at the forefront of supporting the nation’s ambitious digital transformation agenda, with similar previous initiatives involving key government bodies such as the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), Dubai Culture, and the Ministry of Economy, among others. Zoho has been gaining increasing momentum amongst large enterprises in UAE. In 2024, Zoho’s suite of products continued to dominate the UAE market, with Zoho One, Zoho Books, Zoho CRM, and Zoho People maintaining their positions as the top-selling solutions, along with Zoho Desk that has become popular with the local businesses.