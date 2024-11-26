Zimbabwe Government partners with T Ten Global to promote ‘Zimbabwe open for business’

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman and Founder of T Ten Global Sports.

The Government of Zimbabwe has entered into a strategic partnership with T Ten Global Sports to enhance the nation’s global profile and attract significant foreign investment. This initiative aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of showcasing Zimbabwe as ‘Open for Business’ and leverages international platforms to highlight the country’s substantial economic potential.

With a viewership exceeding 500 million on television and OTT platforms, and a social media reach of 2.5 billion across 100 countries, T Ten’s cricket leagues offer Zimbabwe an opportunity to promote its investment prospects. The partnership will officially be launched at the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 in Abu Dhabi, positioning Zimbabwe as a premier destination for international business.

Through its collaboration with T Ten Global, Zimbabwe will gain exposure across the five cricket leagues’ (Abu Dhabi T10, US Masters T10, Lanka T10 Super League, African T10, Sri Lanka T10) influential markets. It allows the nation to engage audiences in the Middle East and Asia, and also target North America’s business leaders. The partnership further helps Zimbabwe in strengthening their presence in South Asia’s thriving markets and highlighting Zimbabwe’s leadership in Africa.

Speaking on the partnership, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, “Zimbabwe is open for business, and this partnership with T Ten Global Sports is a testament to our commitment to engaging with the world. Through T Ten’s extensive reach, we will showcase Zimbabwe as a thriving hub for investment and innovation. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in building our nation’s global reputation and economic future.”

Zimbabwe has experienced notable economic growth in recent years. In 2023, Zimbabwe’s GDP was valued at $26.54 billion, reflecting a 4.5% growth rate from the previous year. The nation has also attracted significant investments across various sectors including the beverage industry, mining sector, real estate and infrastructure, renewable energy and agriculture modernization.

Varun Beverages, the bottling partner of PepsiCo, has invested over $40 million, creating employment opportunities and bolstering the manufacturing sector. Zimbabwe is endowed with vast mineral resources, including lithium, platinum, gold, and diamonds. Investments from companies such as Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Prospect Resources are positioning Zimbabwe as a key player in the global green energy revolution.

UAE-based conglomerate Mulk International is developing the $500 million Zim Cyber City in Mount Hampden, Harare. This state-of-the-art mixed-use development is set to transform Zimbabwe’s real estate landscape, offering high-end residential and commercial spaces. Collaborations with international firms are underway to harness Zimbabwe’s abundant solar and hydropower resources, supporting sustainable energy solutions and reducing reliance on non-renewable sources. Partnerships with global agribusinesses have enhanced Zimbabwe’s agricultural output, ensuring food security and creating export opportunities. Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T Ten Global Sports said: “We are honoured to partner with Zimbabwe to deliver this transformative vision. Through T Ten’s five global leagues, we will ensure that Zimbabwe’s message reaches key markets, connecting the nation with influential investors and creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration.” There are numerous unparalleled opportunities for global investors in Zimbabwe across various sectors. The country is home to vast reserves of lithium, platinum, gold, nickel, and rare earth minerals, essential for the global renewable energy and technology industries. With a growing industrial base and favorable policies, Zimbabwe provides opportunities in food processing, automotive assembly, and consumer goods production. Abundant sunshine and river systems make Zimbabwe ideal for large-scale solar and hydropower projects, attracting renewable energy investors globally. Rapid urbanization and modernization efforts create lucrative opportunities in construction, transport, and logistics.

Paul Tungwarara, special presidential investment adviser, UAE, said: “This partnership reflects Zimbabwe’s forward-looking strategy for international outreach. By leveraging T Ten’s global media presence, we will amplify the message that Zimbabwe is ready for business and global partnerships. It has been a privilege to contribute to this historic initiative.”