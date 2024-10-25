xFusion Leads the Charge in Intelligent Computing for a Smarter Tomorrow at GITEX Global 2024

The digital landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by the exponential growth of data and the rise of computationally intensive applications like large language models (LLMs).

By

Anam Khan







Follow us



The parameter scale of these models has skyrocketed from billions to trillions in just a few years - from GPT-3's 175 billion parameters in 2022 to projections of 5-10 trillion for GPT-5 by 2025. This surge in computational demand is further amplified by the increasing power of individual processing units. GPUs and NPUs now reach thermal design power (TDP) levels of 1200W, a 100% increase from just 2022. This trend is fueling explosive growth in the high-performance computing (HPC) industry, with applications like chemistry material science experiencing acceleration of over 162, thanks to the power of GPUs. These converging factors underscore the critical need for innovative solutions that can deliver both powerful and efficient computing infrastructure to meet the challenges of this new era.

At GITEX Global 2024, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, xFusion emerged as a pivotal player in addressing these demands. The company showcased its state-of-the-art liquid cooling technology and ultra-low energy consumption green computing solutions. These innovations not only support enterprises in achieving operational efficiency but also align with the global emphasis on sustainability. By focusing on green computing, xFusion is setting a benchmark for responsible technology practices while ensuring optimal performance for various applications.

Innovative Solutions for Enterprises

xFusion's exhibition at GITEX was a testament to its commitment to driving technological advancements. The company’s cutting-edge products, such as the FusionPoD and FusionPoD for AI, were spotlighted, demonstrating the potential for high-performance computing (HPC) to meet modern demands. The introduction of general and AI servers further emphasizes xFusion's focus on equipping enterprises with the tools necessary for success in an increasingly complex digital environment.

The liquid cooling technology showcased by xFusion is particularly noteworthy. As data centres face escalating energy costs and environmental scrutiny, efficient cooling systems are essential. By adopting these advanced cooling solutions, companies can significantly reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining high levels of performance. This innovation marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable practices within the tech industry.

In these sectors, xFusion recognises the unique challenges and opportunities. In oil and gas, for example, the demand for high-performance computing (HPC) is driven by complex tasks like reservoir simulation and seismic data processing. This often requires highly reliable servers capable of operating consistently in harsh environments, including temperatures up to 45°C and challenging climatic conditions. Similarly, government and financial sectors rely heavily on robust and dependable IT servers for critical production and transaction systems. By tailoring solutions to the specific requirements of each sector, xFusion is well-positioned to drive growth and contribute to the region's economic development.

During the conference, xFusion successfully signed multiple cooperation agreements and conducted technical presentations in its exhibition hall, introducing partner solutions. The participation of ecosystem partners like Intel further enriched xFusion's offerings, providing visitors with a comprehensive technical experience. The xFusion booth attracted numerous clients from various countries, who expressed high recognition for the company's steady growth over the past three years and its achievements in international business.

xFusion's Commitment to the Middle East

xFusion's strategy for the Middle East is centred on its commitment to digital transformation across key sectors, including government, finance, oil and gas, and telecommunications. The company aims to leverage its partnerships with local technology suppliers and service providers to enhance market penetration and and drive digital transformation across various industries.

In these sectors, xFusion recognises the unique challenges and opportunities. For instance, in oil and gas, the focus is on high-performance computing for reservoir simulation and seismic data processing. Meanwhile, government and finance sectors are increasingly dependent on reliable IT servers for production and transaction systems. By addressing the specific needs of each sector, xFusion is well-positioned to foster growth and support the region’s economic development.

Vision for a Smarter Future

Louis Zhao, president of international business at xFusion, encapsulated the company's vision during the exhibition. He remarked, "In the current landscape marked by the rapid adoption of global AI large models, we are witnessing the emergence of new application scenarios and market opportunities." This sentiment underscores xFusion's dedication to harnessing the transformative power of computing, especially in the era of AI.

Zhao emphasized that computing has evolved into a new infrastructure, providing limitless possibilities. "At xFusion, we embrace changes and harness computing innovations to illuminate the true value of AI," he stated. The company's global strategy focuses on delivering cutting-edge products and solutions that empower customers across diverse industries to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

As GITEX Global 2024 drew to a close, xFusion not only showcased its innovative solutions but also reinforced its commitment to fostering collaborations and driving market promotion. The exhibition served as a platform for in-depth discussions, leading to potential partnerships and agreements that will enhance the company's influence in the Middle Eastern market.

In a rapidly changing world, the emphasis on enhanced computing capabilities, sustainability, and digital transformation is more critical than ever. xFusion stands at the forefront of this movement, ready to unlock new possibilities for a smarter, more sustainable future. The company's ongoing commitment to innovation and cooperation positions it as a key player in shaping the technological landscape of the Middle East and beyond.

Official Site: www.xfusion.com/en

FusionServer V7: www.xfusion.com/en/product/fusionserver-v7

xFusion Successful Case Center: www.xfusion.com/static/en/cases

Stay tuned with xFusion by searching for 'xFusion Global' on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.