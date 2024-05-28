E-Paper

Worldwide K9 UAE and the Jordanian National K9 Center sign MoU

Partnership aims to collaborate on K9 training units at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 4:21 PM

The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience 2024, ISNAR, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Worldwide K9 Academy in UAE and the Jordan K9 National Center, aimed at enhancing communication and cooperation.

Jassim Abdulla Shurafa, Director of Operations and Logistics at DAS Holding company, stated that this partnership will foster closer ties and knowledge exchange to achieve shared strategic objectives.


Asem Mohamed Fawazy, Executive Director of the Jordan K9 National Center, expressed his desire to strengthen partnership and cooperation with WWK9 in the security field through a memorandum of understanding which will undoubtedly help in developing a collaborative framework for training K9 units in the future, and this will improve the operational effectiveness and efficiency of both parties involved.

