Worldwide K9 Academy to showcase cutting-edge canine security solutions at World Police Summit

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 4:26 PM

Worldwide K9 Academy (WWK9), a global leader in canine security training, is participating in the upcoming World Police Summit. Set to take place from 5th to 7th March at Dubai World Trade Centre, the summit serves as a pivotal platform for law enforcement agencies, security professionals, and industry leaders to converge and exchange insights on the latest advancements in security practices.

At the summit, WWK9 will showcase its K9 squads’ expertise in explosive detection, narcotic detection, security, patrol, and more. The team will also demonstrate how its innovative training methodologies and state-of-the-art techniques contribute to the development of stable, confident, and highly productive working dogs.

“As a pioneer in K9 security, WWK9 recognizes the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing emerging threats and promoting international cooperation. Our presence at the World Police Summit underscores our commitment to nurturing a safer and more secure world for current and future generations,” said Jay Mailey, Head of Canine Training, WWK9.

WWK9’s participation at the summit aligns with its core mission to remain at the forefront of dog training methodology. By employing smart techniques and leveraging decades of experience, WWK9 empowers law enforcement agencies and security professionals worldwide to enhance their capabilities effectively. Additionally, the company is dedicated to advancing the capabilities of working dogs and equipping them with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of modern security challenges. Through continuous innovation and collaboration, WWK9 aim to strengthen the resilience of countries against evolving threats.

In the UAE, WWK9 dogs specialize in the advanced mobilization and contraband in patrol for government, law enforcement, and private entities. To ensure that its methodologies and techniques are always innovative and of the highest quality, they constantly develop training programs in accordance with the latest advancements in the industry.