World’s fastest, toughest and slimmest range of memory solutions showcased at Gitex Global 2024

Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar

Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, is showcasing at Gitex Global 2024, that includes the world’s toughest, thinnest and fastest suite of memory solutions - all coming with massive capacities at blazing speeds, specifically targeted at the region’s professional photographers, videographers, gamers and content creators.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar, said, “Our product showcase at Gitex reflects our relentless focus on research & development and our deep commitment to consistently bring out innovative memory solutions to address the evolving needs of today’s consumers. Lexar’s product designs undergo extensive testing in our Quality Labs, which are facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.”

The Lexar ARMOR series, the world’s first memory cards made of 316 stainless steel, includes the GOLD SD UHS-II and the SILVER PRO SD UHS-II cards. Encased in high-quality steel, both these rugged cards offer IP68 waterproofing, dustproofing and bend-resistance, making it ideal for outdoor filming. Both the Gold and Silver editions promise read speeds up to 280 MB/s. The cards differ in terms of write speed, with the Silver Pro topping out at 160 MB/s and the Gold delivering up to 205 MB/s. The Lexar Armor Gold and Silver Pro SD cards will come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. At this edition of Gitex Global, Lexar is showcasing the Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card which is regarded as the world’s fastest memory card, boasting industry-leading speeds of up to 3700MB/s read and 3400MB/s write. The other major highlight at Lexar’s stand this year is the new SL500 Portable SSD, positioned as one of the world’s slimmest SSD – it is 4.8 millimeters (0.2 inches) thin and almost the same size of debit or credit card, weighing just 43 grams (1.5 ounces). For USB 3.2 Gen2x2 devices, the SL500 promises read speeds up to 2,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,800 MB/s.



“Our participation at Gitex Global perfectly aligns with our commitment to bring the future of memory solutions to the Middle East and Africa region. We are excited to showcase the world’s first stainless steel memory card ‘Armor series’, the extremely compact SL500 Portable SSD, in addition to our other innovative storage solutions that are designed to meet the unique needs of users and also offer unmatched performance and value to customers in the region,” he added.