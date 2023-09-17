Wio Bank turns one, celebrates over 45,000 account openings

Wio Personal is an everyday banking platform to help individuals see, manage, and grow their money. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 11:02 PM

One year on since Wio Bank PJSC launched, the region’s first platform bank has opened 45,000 new accounts, a statement said.

The bank recently launched its second digital banking offering, Wio Personal — an everyday banking platform to help individuals see, manage, and grow their money.

Wio Business meanwhile has swiftly grown its customer base of SMEs and entrepreneurs, vastly contributing to the bank’s account opening figures of 45,000 across the two propositions to date.

Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board at Wio Bank PJSC, said: “When we embarked on this journey, our vision was clear: to actively contribute to the digital aspirations of the UAE and its forward-thinking economy. We take great pride in how Wio stands as a nimble leader in the UAE’s banking sector, through its development of a robust digital financial ecosystem offering world-class beyond banking services and user experiences.”

Jayesh Patel, CEO, Wio Bank

Jayesh Patel, CEO, Wio Bank PJSC, added: “Since our launch a year ago, our focus has been to drive a paradigm shift from traditional online banking and pure-play digital banks to the innovative realm of platform banking. The strong reception we’ve received for our first digital banking app, Wio Business, proves that we are headed in the right direction.”