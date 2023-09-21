Will martech be the cure-all pill for marketers?

How about a 24/7 luxury concierge? AI AI, Captain!

Enterprises in the GCC region have been slow to embrace technology in marketing with the exception of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. UAE, with its advanced digital infrastructure and business-friendly environment, has been an early adopter of martech. Dubai, in particular, has positioned itself as a hub for technology and innovation, hosting various tech-related events and initiatives that foster martech adoption. Saudi is catching up fast with its growing tech-savvy population and ambitious Vision 2030.

Martech offers a range of tools and solutions designed to enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and drive better results. While it has undoubtedly revolutionised the field, can it serve as the panacea for all marketing challenges?

Martech tools automate various marketing tasks such as email campaigns, social media scheduling, and lead nurturing. The resultant efficiency frees up the executive time for strategic planning and creative thinking. Many marketers today seamlessly execute multichannel marketing campaigns with consistent messaging across various platforms. All this has led to creating truly memorable experiences for customers in many cases.

That doesn’t mean it always have worked wonders for companies. Take for instance the Dubai’s real estate sector. This sector witnessed a surge in martech adoption to attract global investors and buyers but the sheer complexity of the real estate market, combined with the unique challenges posed by the Middle East’s luxury property market, has led to instances where martech did not meet expectations.

Saudi Arabia’s retail and e-commerce sectors have shown rapid growth, prompting businesses to adopt martech solutions to enhance customer engagement and drive sales. However, achieving desired results hasn’t been uniform across all businesses.

While there are significant benefits, it is not without limitations. Many organisations use a multitude of martech tools, which can lead to integration issues. Disconnected systems may hinder seamless data flow, resulting in incomplete insights and disjointed customer experiences. Second, any technology, unless it is a rogue AI algorithm, needs human expertise for optimal utilisation of its features. Relying solely on technology without skilled professionals can lead to not only underutilisation and misinterpretation of data but also expensive failures.

Tech can assist in automating processes, analysing data, and optimising campaigns, but it cannot replace the creative spark that drives innovative marketing solutions. The generation of fresh, creative ideas and unique storytelling remains a human-driven endeavour that requires a deep understanding of culture, emotions, and new trends.

Building genuine, human-to-human relationships is something of a challenge for any technology. While it can facilitate communication, automation may lack the emotional depth required for establishing authentic connections, especially in industries where trust and personal rapport are paramount. This is a serious limitation. Similarly, in niche or emerging markets where data might be limited and customer behaviour is evolving, tech solutions cannot provide accurate insights. Understanding these markets will require nuanced human analysis that goes beyond the data points.

Just as we have seen in the context of failed examples in the GCC, martech might not necessarily capture the intricate contextual and cultural nuances that shape consumer behaviour. For instance the spoken and written Arabic across the GCC has many cultural nuances that the tech may not be able to fathom fully. Effective marketing requires an understanding of local customs, traditions, and social dynamics that are beyond the scope of automated systems.

Yet another major issue is that tech can only analyse historical data to predict trends, but if there is lack of data or non-relevant data, the predictability suffers. Sudden and unforeseen market changes or disruptions are beyond tech scope. Rapid shifts such as global events or changes in consumer sentiment can be challenging for technology to understand. Martech can operate effectively within predefined parameters, and it cannot adapt to unexpected situations or outliers. Quick decision-making in response to novel circumstances requires human intuition.

Moral and ethical decision-making is a uniquely human trait that no tech tools can replicate – at least for now. Marketing at times involves ethical dilemmas that require human judgement and consideration of broader societal implications. As a related issue, understanding and responding to emotions is something that martech lacks. Emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in marketing, especially in sectors where empathy and emotional resonance are pivotal.

Finally, creative problem solving that involves thinking outside the box and exploring unconventional solutions remains a domain where human minds excel – and not mere tech tools.

The writer is a Fortune-500 adviser, start-up investor and co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute. Twitter @MuneerMuh