US Federal Reserve holds rates resisting pressure from Trump to continue cuts

Photo: Reuters file

The US Federal Reserve left its key lending rate unchanged Wednesday, resisting pressure from President Donald Trump to continue cuts in the first rate decision since his return to office.

Policymakers voted unanimously to hold the Fed's benchmark lending rate at between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent, the Fed said in a statement.

"The unemployment rate has stabilised at a low level in recent months, and labour market conditions remain solid."