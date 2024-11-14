UNS Farms launches educational farm tours

Inside UNS Vertical Farms in Dubai.

UNS Vertical Farms, a division of Speedex Group and a pioneer in vertical farming in the UAE since 2018, has introduced educational farm tours. This community-centered initiative aims to foster awareness about sustainable farming practices and promote environmental stewardship among Dubai’s residents.

These one-hour tours provide students, children, college groups, and community members a unique opportunity to explore how local, vertical farming reduces environmental impact and supports food security. By connecting people with the farm-to-table journey, UNS Farms hopes to inspire participants to make informed, sustainable food choices that positively impact their health and the environment.

Aligned with the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy, UNS Farms’ tours highlight the environmental advantages of locally grown produce. Through interactive learning, participants will see how choosing local produce helps reduce carbon emissions and conserves valuable resources, supporting both food security and climate action.

“With these farm tours, our goal is to connect people with the source of their food and demonstrate the importance of sustainable practices in everyday life,” said Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director, UNS Vertical Farms. “We believe that by educating the community on how their food is grown and the benefits of local agriculture, we can inspire a shift toward healthier and more environmentally responsible choices. Together, we can support a future where fresh, sustainable food is within reach for all.”

Mehlam Murtaza, Executive Director , UNS Vertical Farms

The tour experience offers an inside look at UNS Farms’ sustainable practices in vertical farming. It begins with an introduction to UNS Farms and its mission of sustainability in the UAE. Visitors then step into the growing chambers, where carefully controlled environments enable plants to thrive with minimal resources, followed by an exploration of different crop sections featuring fresh microgreens, salads, and edible flowers. They will learn about soil mixes and plant life cycles, observe the hydroponic systems that allow plants to grow without soil, and witness the meticulous harvesting and packaging process that ensures best quality and reduces waste. The tour concludes with a special take-home grow kit, inspiring participants to start their own garden and deepen their connection to sustainable food practices. Through each tour, UNS Farms nurtures a community that values knowing their farmer, understanding the local food system, and embracing practices that protect the environment. By supporting locally grown produce, Dubai residents can enjoy fresh, nutritious vegetables while actively reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to resource conservation. This commitment to sustainability aligns closely with the UAE’s vision for achieving excellence in food security and environmental resilience. UNS Farms’ Farm Tours are now open to individuals and particularly to school and university groups interested in sustainable agriculture and local food systems. This initiative aims to inspire Dubai residents to support local agriculture and adopt sustainable food practices, building a healthier, greener future for all.