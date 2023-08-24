UK Law Society President welcomed by Diplomat Business Club in Dubai

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 6:36 PM

The President of the Law Society of England & Wales Lubna Shuja was warmly welcomed by the Diplomat Business Club in Dubai at an engaging reception. The event was attended by British and Emirati legal professionals, as well as businessmen from various countries living in UAE. Also present was Alison Hall, Deputy Consul General of the United Kingdom.

While welcoming the guests, Ambassador Javed Malik, President of the Diplomat Business Club, paid tribute to Lubna Shuja, who is the first Asian and Muslim to be elected as the President of the apex body of lawyers in England and Wales. He appreciated the role the Law Society played to engage more effectively with legal professionals in the UAE.

He also noted that the Diplomat Business Club was delighted to support such initiatives that bring together businessmen and legal professionals and foster an environment of fruitful collaboration. He said that companies that operate in multiple jurisdictions can greatly benefit from sound legal advice given by global law firms that have a significant presence in the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Lubna Shuja thanked the club and praised Dubai as one of the major hubs of UK-qualified solicitors — many of whom work at global law firms regulated by the Law Society as well as for in-house positions at major companies in the UAE.

Shuja's visit stands as a testament to the Law Society's commitment to fostering closer ties within the region, as it steadily deepens engagement with legal professionals in the UAE. Deputy Consul General Alison Hall welcomed the visit by the President of the Law Society and her delegation, acknowledging its role in expanding the scope of relations between the two nations, a sentiment that echoes the growing collaboration between the UK and the UAE.