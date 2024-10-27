UAE's economy to grow over 5% in 2025: UBS Wealth Management

Visitors at Global Village last week. — Photo by Shihab

Michael Bolliger, Chief Investment Officer of Emerging Markets at UBS Global Wealth Management, stated that the UAE’s GDP growth is expected to surpass 5 per cent in 2025.

Bolliger told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during an online press briefing, that the optimistic growth outlook for the UAE economy aligns closely with recent estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF recently maintained its forecast for the UAE’s GDP growth at 4 per cent in 2024, with an increase to 5.1 per cent projected for 2025.