UAE: 'World's richest city' to host business week, focus on sustainable economic development

The 'world's richest city' will soon host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), from December 4 to 6, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi).

The event, held under the theme 'Deliver Value. Create Impact', reflects the emirate's economic growth and its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

The week will see more than 150 speakers and 8,000 policymakers, business executives, international investors and entrepreneurs exploring new opportunities, forging strategic partnerships and driving sustainable economic development.

Recently named the World's Richest City, Abu Dhabi is home to $1.7 trillion in sovereign wealth fund assets and enjoys the strongest sovereign credit rating in the GCC, providing investors with unparalleled access to finance and growth opportunities. The emirate has also been ranked first in ease of doing business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Reflecting Abu Dhabi's commitment to fostering a thriving business environment, ADBW will offer participants opportunities to explore new markets and gain valuable insights into the trends and strategies shaping the future of the rapidly growing 'Capital of Capital'.

ADBW will focus on strategies to strengthen businesses and cultivate an ecosystem marked by increased collaboration between the public and private sectors, driving growth and diversification.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: "Supported by our multidimensional sustainable development strategies and a focus on new, high-growth sectors, Abu Dhabi's business-friendly ecosystem offers promising opportunities for investors, businesses, and talents to thrive and expand on a global scale. These strategies are supercharging the non-oil sectors, which now account for over 55 per cent of Abu Dhabi's GDP following a growth of 6.6 per cent in Q2 2024. Over the past decade, the issuance of economic licences has surged by a remarkable 196 per cent, underscoring Abu Dhabi's supportive economic landscape."