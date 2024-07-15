UAE: Why gold prices to stay higher in coming weeks

KT File Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 9:53 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM

Gold prices were steady in Dubai in early trade on the first trading day of the week after a strong rally last week.

In the UAE, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh292 per gram while 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh270.5, Dh261.75 and Dh224.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was up 0.10 per cent at $2,411.02 per ounce. The yellow metal rallied over two per cent last due to soft inflation data in the US bolstering hopes of a rate cut in September and dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in the US slowed from 3.3 per cent to 3 per cent in June, versus expectations for it to decline to 3.1 per cent.

Samer Hasn, research analyst at XS.com, said gold’s gains come amid more optimism about the possibility of cutting interest rates in the US after a faster-than-expected slowdown in inflation. The escalation of military actions in the Middle East and Ukraine comes to provide support for the yellow metal to maintain its gains.

Analysts expect the yellow metal prices will stay on the higher side in the coming weeks due to US rate cut expectations and geopolitical tensions around the world.