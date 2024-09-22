UAE staycation market expected to continue booming

The UAE’s tourism sector is set to contribute around 12 per cent to the country’s GDP in 2024. — File photo

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 8:13 PM

The staycation market in the UAE is really booming, and both locals and expatriates are opting for these shorter, more convenient breaks instead of the traditional long vacations. Key destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, YAS islands have become hot spots.

The UAE’s tourism sector is set to contribute around 12 per cent to the country’s GDP in 2024, which is about Dh236 billion. That’s a significant increase from previous years and shows how UAE has become the go-to destination for the local as well as international travelers by offering high-quality experiences and a range of activities that fit all kinds of preferences.

EaseMyTrip, a multinational online travel company, has recorded a remarkable 20 per cent increase in bookings for local destinations. Noteworthy choices include luxury beachside resorts in Dubai, hotels with amusement park access on Yas Island, and mountain retreats in Ras Al Khaimah. These destinations are not only offering residents the ideal escape but are also contributing to the growth of domestic tourism.

“Instead of the traditional 7–10-day international trip taken once a year, they now favour shorter, more frequent getaways of [2-4] days. This shift provides greater flexibility and convenience while aligning with budget-conscious planning. On average, residents spend starting at AED 350 per night, making these local escapes a cost-effective alternative to the higher expenses associated with international travel,” Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder EaseMyTrip, said.

EaseMyTrip has seen impressive growth in its UAE operations, with Dubai alone surpassing the milestone of Rs1 billion in gross booking revenue in a quarter. “The full-year figures for Dubai reached Rs1.267 billion ($14.20 million) in FY24, our business in the UAE has grown by an impressive 73 per cent, showcasing the region’s potential and our successful market penetration strategy,” Pittie said. Event-driven tourism has played a crucial role in boosting bookings, with notable spikes observed around major cultural and business events held in the UAE. “For the Gitex Global event, we are seeing a 10 per cent surge in bookings to Dubai. Last year, we observed a 23 per cent surge in Indian couples opting for destination weddings in UAE regions like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Some of the locations which are hot favourites among couples include One & Only Palm, Fairmont Ajman, Atlantis, Ritz Carlton, Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental budgets for this kind of weddings generally starting from Dh1 million and above,” Pittie said. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip’s presence in the UAE is a significant part of its global operations, Pittie said. “We are optimistic about growing this share by enhancing our services, expanding our support infrastructure, and continuing to offer innovative solutions to our customers. We plan to elevate customer support by establishing a service center in Egypt to offer assistance in Arabic, catering to the local community. Additionally, we are leveraging AI and machine learning to deliver personalized recommendations and streamline booking processes, ensuring exceptional value for our customers,” he added.