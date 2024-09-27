E-Paper

UAE: Over 1 million tourists stay in Sharjah hotels in first 8 months of 2024

Hotel occupancy rates in the emirate held steady at 66 per cent

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 4:06 PM

Sharjah's tourism sector saw a significant growth in the first eight months of 2024, with hotel guest numbers rising by 3.07 per cent compared to last year. A total of 1.057 million guests in Sharjah stayed in hotels, up from 1.025 million during the same period in 2023, while hotel occupancy rates held steady at 66 per cent.

These figures were shared at the annual ‘Connected Meeting’ hosted by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority's (SCTDA) on Thursday at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.


The meeting, attended by key industry players, highlighted Russia as the top source market for Sharjah from January to August 2024, contributing 21 per cent hotel guests, which amounted to around 160,000 visitors. Other major markets included the UAE (11 per cent), India (10 per cent), and Oman (6 per cent).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the meeting, the authority also highlighted recent developments in Sharjah’s tourism industry and ongoing efforts to improve tourism services and enhance the visitor experience.

Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Looking ahead, SCTDA emphasised the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships, both locally and internationally, and announced plans for collaborative marketing campaigns to boost the sector.

“Sharjah has ambitious plans to further enhance the tourism sector, which already contributes over 11% to the UAE’s non-oil GDP. The emirate’s efforts include major infrastructure investments, the expansion of Sharjah International Airport, and the organisation of year-round tourism events and activities. By strengthening collaboration among all tourism stakeholders, we aim to consistently elevate service quality and bolster Sharjah's status as a premier global tourist destination,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the SCTDA.

Web Desk

