UAE: Over 1 million tourists stay in Sharjah hotels in first 8 months of 2024

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 4:06 PM

Sharjah's tourism sector saw a significant growth in the first eight months of 2024, with hotel guest numbers rising by 3.07 per cent compared to last year. A total of 1.057 million guests in Sharjah stayed in hotels, up from 1.025 million during the same period in 2023, while hotel occupancy rates held steady at 66 per cent.

These figures were shared at the annual ‘Connected Meeting’ hosted by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority's (SCTDA) on Thursday at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.

The meeting, attended by key industry players, highlighted Russia as the top source market for Sharjah from January to August 2024, contributing 21 per cent hotel guests, which amounted to around 160,000 visitors. Other major markets included the UAE (11 per cent), India (10 per cent), and Oman (6 per cent).

During the meeting, the authority also highlighted recent developments in Sharjah’s tourism industry and ongoing efforts to improve tourism services and enhance the visitor experience.

Photo: Supplied

Looking ahead, SCTDA emphasised the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships, both locally and internationally, and announced plans for collaborative marketing campaigns to boost the sector.