UAE-New Zealand trade to get major boost with trade pact

President Sheikh Mohamed, Christopher Luxon, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Todd McClay at the signing ceremony. — WAM

Bilateral trade between the UAE and New Zealand is set to get a major boost as the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) on Tuesday.

The UAE-New Zealand Cepa builds on growing economic relations between the two countries, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching $642 million in the first nine months of 2024, an increase of 8 per cent from the same period in 2023.

Under the Cepa, New Zealand will provide 100 per cent duty-free access to imports from the UAE, while the UAE will grant duty-free access to 98.5 per cent of New Zealand products, which will rise to 99 per cent within three years.

The deal is expected to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2032, tripling the five-year average trade of $1.5 billion shared between the UAE and New Zealand from 2019-2023. The Cepa represents New Zealand’s first trade agreement with a Middle Eastern nation and is one of the UAE’s most expansive Cepas to date, covering areas that include indigenous trade, sustainable development, women’s economic empowerment, and transparency.

The Cepa, together with the Bilateral Investment Treaty on the Promotion and Protection of Investments concluded alongside the agreement, will provide a more robust framework for strengthening UAE-New Zealand investment ties across many industries.

The UAE’s Cepa programme is a key pillar of the nation’s growth strategy, which targets $1 trillion in total trade value by 2031 and aims to double the size of the wider economy to surpass $800 billion by 2031. President Sheikh Mohamed joined Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, to witness the signing of the Cepa on Tuesday. The agreement was signed at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Todd McClay, New Zealand Minister for Trade. Sheikh Mohamed said that the agreement was an important addition to the UAE’s Cepa programme, solidifying ties with the dynamic Asia-Pacific region via one of its most developed and open markets.

To date, the Cepa programme, which was launched in September 2021, has concluded agreements with countries in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe, securing improved trade relations and access to markets encompassing nearly a quarter of the world’s population.