UAE: New platform launched to provide real-time data on firms, businesses across the country

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 2:36 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 2:37 PM

A new platform representing the largest economic database in the UAE was launched on Monday, September 30.

Launched by the country's Ministry of Economy, the National Economic Register (Growth) platform offers a unified and real-time updated window for information on all commercial licenses for companies.

This platform also allows investors and companies to search and enquire about all economic activities and access to commercial and investment opportunities available in different sectors across the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said the Register supports the country’s efforts to eliminate government bureaucracy. It also offers highly efficient, outstanding government services in order to become the best government services delivery model globally.

“It is the first digital project in the country that provides the largest unified and reliable database, with information on business licenses of all existing enterprises and companies across the seven emirates,” stated Al Marri.

The platform will provide data on any business license in the country in more than 4,000 economic activities across the seven emirates.

Through the "Growth" platform, people can verify the authenticity of information associated with the names of companies and trademarks in the country; prepare studies and analyses on market trends, which support the growth of businesses and enterprises; and access accurate and reliable statistics and reports to make appropriate economic decisions and develop sectorial economic policies.