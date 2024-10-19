UAE: Meet 3 female expats who quit their jobs to set up successful businesses

These women took bold steps to leave secure corporate jobs and embark on uncertain entrepreneurial journeys. But the risks they took have paid off, as they are now earning nearly 10 times their previous salaries.

Hollie Briant, a British national, and Amelia Smith, a British-Canadian expat, are carving out their paths as entrepreneurs in Dubai. After six years of working together at a renowned beauty brand, they decided to leave the corporate world in pursuit of greater career freedom.

Hollie recounted her experience to Khaleej Times, sharing that her first job in Dubai was as an assistant manager at a private company, where she was earning Dh12,000 a month. “Leaving the corporate world was a big step, but it was necessary to pursue my passion,” she explained.

Amelia launched her marketing consultancy while Hollie opened a bridal boutique.

During a breakfast meeting, the two discussed their successful ventures and their desire to create an additional income stream. “I’ve always believed in having multiple sources of income,” Hollie said. This conversation sparked the idea for their joint venture—Dazed and Engaged, an e-commerce store aimed at creating a memorable brand.

Hollie Briant

Fuelled by motivation

Both women came from backgrounds in visual merchandising and marketing, having played key roles in launching a global beauty brand.

Their personal experiences fuelled their motivation: Amelia wanted the flexibility to spend time with her two children, while Hollie was inspired after losing her father to cancer, realising how short life is.

Starting the business was not without its challenges. “One of the biggest hurdles we faced was finding the right suppliers,” Amelia recalled. She shared that it took them a full year to find partners who met their high standards. "Once they did, it made all the difference. Now, we consider our suppliers an integral part of our company," she added.

Amelia Smith

Overcoming fears about leaving stable jobs was also part of their journey. “Being an entrepreneur can feel incredibly lonely at times,” Amelia admitted. However, their supportive network helped them confront those fears. “We believed in the importance of following our passions,” she emphasised.

The duo identified a gap in the market for high-quality hen party accessories and supplies in the UAE. “We wanted to create the ultimate e-commerce destination where brides and their friends could find everything they need to plan the perfect hen party,” Amelia noted.

Initially, their goal was straightforward, but it evolved as they recognised the brand's potential. They also maintain a healthy work-life balance and advise other women considering entrepreneurship to “trust your instincts and follow your passion".

Amelia Smith and Hollie Briant

Driven by lifelong ambition

Meanwhile, at 35, Sherry Gupta embarked on a journey by establishing her own PR agency in Dubai. Her lifelong ambition to start her own business took a decisive turn during the Covid-19 pandemic when her salary was halted for five months.