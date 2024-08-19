UAE: Major firms pledge to sell safe, genuine products online; tighten checks on third-party sellers

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 1:48 PM

E-commerce players in the UAE will tighten inspections of products sold through their platforms, especially those of third-party sellers, to ensure that they’re safe, genuine and safe for consumers in the Emirates.

This came as part of the Compliance Pledge signed by 11 leading e-commerce operators in the country on Monday with the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The companies that signed the pledge were Amazon, Noon, Sharaf DG, Eros, Nikai, Samsung and others.

While speaking to Khaleej Times after signing the pledge, Nilesh Khalkho, CEO at Sharaf DG, said they have put in place checks and balances to ensure that genuine third-party sellers are onboarded.

“On e-commerce platforms, products are being sold not only by authorised distributors but by third-party sellers also. They have to source products which are authorised and safe so that consumers feel safe when buying products from e-commerce operators,” he said, adding that now they will do more to ensure that genuine products are sold online.

“E-commerce players have to take major control. When we list the product, we will ask for Esma (Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology) certificates. When we onboard the product in our fulfilment centres, we need to scan and see if the right products are getting into our fulfilment centres before they are delivered to consumers. It is a major step to ensure right and authorised products are being sold in order to bring a major change,” he said.

He elaborated that almost 50 per cent of Sharaf DG’s online sales come from third-party sellers.

“We screen third-party sellers’ products very carefully. When we onboard them, we will ensure that they have a trade licence, authorisation from a distributor or agent and are sourcing products from the right source. We have to check Esma's certification as well," he said.

"For consumers, he suggested that they should not buy products only for the sake of low prices at the risk of health and safety. “They have to be aware of where the product is coming from and whether it is genuine. They should not just look at the price," Khalkho added.

The UAE’s e-commerce market has been growing significantly over the years, reaching $5 billion this year and is projected to reach $9 billion by 2026.