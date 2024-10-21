UAE: Luxury treatment means more successful business trips, reveals new report

A new report by a premium chauffeur service highlights an evolving relationship between business travel, wellness, and productivity, emphasising the potential of premium services to boost professionals’ efficiency.

As global business travel continues to grow, 94 per cent of UAE business travellers have noted that luxury enhances both productivity and success, aligning with the rising ‘bleisure’ trend -- where business and leisure merge.

Blacklane, a premium chauffeur service, released a report titled “Premium Meets Productivity: The Changing Face of Travel and Work.” With business travel spending in the region expected to increase by 11.2 per cent in 2024, the report highlights the link between luxury travel options and business success.

Nearly 1 in 2 UAE business travellers report losing up to three hours of productivity due to travel stress, highlighting the value of premium solutions.

Only 18 per cent of them see cost as a primary concern, while 2 in 5 prefer premium services for a better business travel experience

How does blending work and leisure help?

The report reveals that nearly 95 per cent of business travellers believe luxury amenities, such as chauffeur-driven services and business-class flights, significantly improve productivity. This emphasises the growing demand for premium services in the region.

Furthermore, combining business with leisure is becoming more popular in the Middle East. Mastercard’s “Affluent Travel 2024” report indicates that wealthy individuals in the region, particularly those aged 18-34, are nearly twice as likely as the global average to extend business trips for leisure purposes.

Blacklane’s findings support this trend, showing that 96 per cent of UAE business travellers blend work and leisure, with 95 per cent making time for personal activities and relaxation during their work trips.

Privacy and safety are top priorities

However, travel-related stress remains a significant challenge, with 86 per cent of global business travellers losing at least an hour of productivity because of it. In the UAE, 83 per cent face similar issues, and 36 per cent report losing between four to eight hours -- a full working day -- due to stress.

Dr Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Founder at Blacklane, said, “This report highlights a significant shift in business travel, where enhancing comfort and ensuring safety is not just a perk, but essential for boosting productivity, especially among executives."

"Understanding these evolving expectations is crucial for the industry and businesses overall to better meet the needs of today’s executive travellers,” he added.

As more executives, particularly C-level professionals, experience productivity losses with 38 per cent reporting such impacts, the demand for seamless, premium experiences, like chauffeur-driven services, continues to rise. Around 97 per cent of business travellers are now integrating work and leisure to create more efficient travel experiences.

“As the UAE continues to emerge as a hub for business travel, there’s a growing appreciation for premium services that cater to both efficiency and comfort,” said Nicolas Soucaille, Regional Head of Middle East at Blacklane.

"As the UAE continues to emerge as a hub for business travel, there's a growing appreciation for premium services that cater to both efficiency and comfort," said Nicolas Soucaille, Regional Head of Middle East at Blacklane.

"The demand for experiences that boost productivity and well-being is increasingly evident among UAE-based executives. Our research shows that business travellers in the region are prioritising solutions that minimise travel stress and enhance their performance," he added. He also said: "The enthusiasm for chauffeur services and premium-class travel highlights a shift towards seamless, high-quality journeys designed to maximise efficiency while also enable our guests to arrive in the best possible state of mind." The study further shows a surge in demand for premium travel experiences, particularly among UAE business travellers. In addition to this, 39 per cent of travellers, or 2 in 5, consider the availability of premium options -- such as business-class flights and chauffeur-driven transfers -- a key factor in deciding to travel for work. Privacy and safety are top priorities for 33 per cent of these professionals, while punctuality and comfort are equally important for 31 per cent. Reflecting the elevated expectations of business travellers and Dubai's dynamic business environment, Blacklane UAE's data reveal distinct trends in ride activity. Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the busiest hub, with over 12,000 rides logged this year and an average guest wait time of 47 minutes. This high volume underscores Dubai's prominence as a global business centre, with peak ride activity occurring on weekday mornings and evenings as executives travel between key business areas like DIFC and Downtown Dubai. These trends emphasise the importance of premium, efficient services tailored to Dubai's fast-paced professional scene. The demand for luxury amenities is also evident: nearly 51 per cent or half of the respondents expect five-star hotels and private airport transfers as standard features for business trips, highlighting a shift towards high-quality experiences designed to provide convenience and ease for busy professionals.