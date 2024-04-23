UAE: Local, regional firms honoured by Sharjah Excellence Award

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 7:21 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday honoured the winners of the Sharjah Excellence Award (SEA) 2023 which were organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Sheikh Abdullah presented awards to the winners in various categories, including local and Gulf-based economic institutions, individuals, and establishments. He also expressed his gratitude to the partners, strategic sponsors, judging committees, and award team for their outstanding contributions to the award's success.

This year's winners of the Sharjah Excellence Award include Zain Group, Investcorp, Al Khalili Group, Ma’a’den (Saudi Arabian Mining Co.) in the Sharjah Gulf Excellence category; Life Pharmacy, Sharjah Branch, and Prime Medical Centre, Nahda.

In the Sharjah Excellence Award category and the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL), Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah Branch in Sharjah Social Responsibility category.

Moreover, the winners encompass Ahmed Mohammed Juma Al Dhahiri in the Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award; Al Marai Al Arabiya for Trading, a sole proprietorship company; Fun Box for Children's Games Rental in Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprises category; Arada for Development in the Sharjah Best Security Standards category; and Abdullah bin Dhahir in the Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award, delivered a speech affirming that the establishment of this award.

