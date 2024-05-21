UAE-listed banks lead GCC in Q-o-Q growth in 2024 at 5.6%

Banks in the region have benefited from the increase in US interest rates
Bottomline performance for the GCC banking sector remained steady with a healthy q-o-q growth of 11.8% and a Y-o-Y growth of 10.5% to reach $14.4 billion during Q1-2024, according to GCC Banking Sector Report - Q1-2024, released on Tuesday by kamco Invest.
The report, which analyses the financials reported by 57 listed banks in the GCC for the quarter ended Q1-2024, revealed that UAE-listed banks recorded the biggest Q-o-Q growth during Q1-2024 at 5.6% with total customer deposits reaching USD 803.2 Bn, the biggest in the GCC.
"UAE once again ranked first in the GCC in terms of Net Interest Margin (NIMs) that reached 3.49% in Q1-2024 as compared to 3.52% during Q4-2023. The higher margins as compared to Gulf peers reflect ample liquidity that allows UAE banks to capitalise on the tightening interest rate cycle with more modest asset growth. Saudi Arabian banks were next with a NIM of 3.18% followed by Qatari and Kuwait banks at 3.06% and 2.87%, respectively,'' the report noted.
At the country level, the report said, UAE-listed banks once again topped in the region with the highest return on equity (RoE) at the end of Q1-2024 at 16.9% closely followed by Saudi Arabian and Qatari banks with RoEs of 12.8% and 12.7%, respectively. The biggest Y-o-Y growth in RoE was also seen for UAE-listed banks at 280 bps which was mainly led by elevated profits as well as a relatively smaller growth in total shareholders' equity.
Banks in the region have benefited from the increase in US interest rates
Portfolio includes 35 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabia
Scheme empowers young entrepreneurs in dubai’s thriving startup ecosystem
Compound annual growth rate of the Mena e-commerce industry has grown by 25% from 2018 until 2023
Partnership will allow TerraPay to capitalise on expand its presence in the UAE
Revenue growth driven by a 17.5% growth in volume and a 5.1% increase in pricing
GCC nations uniquely positioned to take advantage of new opportunities, says report
The UAE had earlier tightened real estate investment rules and asked property agents, brokers, and law firms to report cash transactions worth Dh55,000 and above