UAE: More landlords ask tenants to pay for repairs, maintenance cost

Landlords are increasingly asking tenants to bear the cost of repairs and maintenance of the properties due to strong demand for rental properties.

Tenants said that landlords reject requests for repair works such as changing taps, door locks and other leakages, asking tenants to buy the products themselves and get them fixed. They added that landlords are only willing to pay for the repairs within the walls such as pipes and cables.

“This is unfair. Being a tenant, I am not going to take water taps, locks and water heaters etc. with me to a new apartment when I am relocating. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the landlord or building owner to carry out repair work on the property,” said Abu Aiman, a long-time UAE resident.

Tenants say that landlords are not cooperative when it comes to maintenance because there is plenty of demand for their properties due to strong growth of population in Dubai and UAE.

Rents in Dubai have increased 10 per cent during the first half of 2024 and it is projected that rents will rise at a similar percentage in the second half of the year.

Josh Nairn, leasing manager of Huspy, said traditionally, landlords in Dubai bore the burden of routine maintenance, encompassing everything from external repairs to minor fixes.

“Recently, there has been a discernible trend where landlords increasingly transfer these costs to tenants. This shift often stems from financial considerations amidst rising property values and operational expenses,” he said.

Dubai's soaring real estate market has enticed a flood of international investors, drawn by promising returns.

“However, the surge has sparked a transformation in the dynamics between landlords and tenants, particularly concerning maintenance responsibilities. In cases where landlords live abroad and do not have an appointed maintenance company, any work required could be delayed or ignored,” said Nairn.

Siyazini Kunle Biko James, leasing manager at Betterhomes, said landlords are increasingly passing on maintenance costs to tenants.

“We are in a time where landlords are not only benefiting from the increasing markets but also capitalising on the lack of knowledge of tenants, particularly the ones new to Dubai.”

Landlord limiting maintenance services

Interestingly, James added that in many cases, landlords are slow to respond and tenants become impatient to have the issues resolved. Hence, they often handle it themselves and bear the costs.

Nairn said that typically, landlords are responsible for all maintenance as outlined in contracts, in particular structural damage and permanent fixtures.

“However, some landlords strategically limit maintenance services. They may refuse to address issues like water taps or locks unless they involve structural elements like pipes or cables within walls. This tactic not only affects tenant convenience but also serves as a subtle pressure tactic on tenants paying below current market rates, aiming to prompt them to vacate and facilitate re-rental at higher rates — an approach that raises ethical concerns and potential legal disputes,” he said, adding that “tenants paying higher rentals expect a high standard of maintenance services, failing which, they are happy to move into a new home.”

Escalating disputes need clear guidelines

Nairn added that tenant advocates emphasise the need for transparent lease agreements that clearly outline maintenance responsibilities from the outset. They recommend tenants negotiate terms diligently during the initial stages of leasing, preferably with trustworthy agents dedicated to long-term client satisfaction.

“As disputes over maintenance costs escalate, stakeholders eagerly await governmental intervention to streamline the reporting process for unethical landlord practices. Simplifying these procedures without imposing financial burdens on tenants is crucial to maintaining Dubai's reputation as an equitable and attractive rental market.”