UAE IPOs raise $890 million in Q2 2024

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 8:31 PM

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the UAE markets raised US$890 million in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, according to a recent economic report.

The PwC Middle East's latest IPO+ Watch said that notable IPOs in the second quarter included Alef Education on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) with $515 million and Spinneys on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) with $375 million, two of the largest IPOs in the UAE.

Saudi Arabia led IPO activity in the GCC region, raising US$1.6 billion or 61 percent of the total IPO activity recorded in the region in Q2 2024.