UAE: Gold prices jump Dh3 per gram in early trade

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 9:34 AM

Gold prices jumped Dh3 per gram in Dubai at the opening of the markets on Wednesday as global rates jumped above $2,400 per ounce.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the yellow metal opened at Dh293.0 per gram compared to last night’s close of Dh290.0 per gram. Among the other variants, the 22K, 21K and 18K were trading higher at Dh271.5, Dh262.75 and Dh225.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,418.36 per ounce at 9.15am, up 0.38 per cent.

Li Xing Gan, financial markets strategist at Exness, said gold opened higher and could remain volatile as traders await more clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy direction.