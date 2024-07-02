UAE: Gold prices dip in early trade on Tuesday

File Photo

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 9:23 AM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 9:28 AM

Gold prices dipped at the opening of the markets in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh281.75 per gram at 9am on Tuesday, down Dh0.25 per gram. Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened at Dh261.0, Dh252.5 and Dh216.5 per gram, respectively.

Globally, gold was trading at $2,326.78 per ounce, down 0.23 per cent, at 9.10am UAE time.

Daniel Takieddine, CEO for Mena at BDSwiss, said gold traded sideways due to the uncertainties surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions.