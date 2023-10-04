UAE entrepreneur who turns used cooking oil into biofuel expands green venture with Swiss partnership

Supplied photo

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 8:05 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 8:31 PM

A Dubai-based company led by an Emirati entrepreneur, who recycles used cooking oil into biofuel, has entered into a strategic partnership with a Swiss tech provider to make a transformative impact on the sustainable chemistry landscape.

On the sidelines of ongoing Adipec 2023, Dubai-headquartered Lootah Biofuels and Deasyl SA, announced the partnership following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) paving the way for a future joint venture.

The partnership will be a cornerstone in merging the innovative capabilities and extensive industry expertise of Deasyl SA with the advanced manufacturing capabilities of Lootah Biofuels.

“I am happy to launch this initiative in the ‘Year of Sustainability’. We have been on this journey for the past 13 years. We are recycling used cooking oil into biofuel. And now we are expanding into other products,” Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, CEO of Lootah Biofuels, told reporters.

“Our goal is to expedite the development and adoption of advanced biofuels and green energy technologies, addressing the surging demand for sustainable energy sources. The partnership with Deasyl marks a significant stride in advancing our mission to create more breakthroughs in producing high-quality, low-carbon biofuels that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Yousif, who promotes the concept of circular economy, said.

At Adipec, both companies are jointly exhibiting innovative processes and solutions for glycerol valorisation for biodiesel producers.

“Deasyl SA, with its renowned history in developing the chemistry of tomorrow, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this collaboration. Their expertise in creating patented solutions for the energy sector will play a pivotal role in catalysing biofuel production and glycerol valorisation and significantly enhance our innovative products and sustainable energy solutions. Together, we are confident in our ability to significantly impact the alternative energy sector, ultimately benefiting the planet and future generations,” Yousif underlined.

Julien Thiel, CEO of Deasyl SA, noted the collaboration aligns perfectly with the tech provider’s commitment to offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the energy and chemical industries.

“We aim to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable ecosystem by combining our expertise and resources with Lootah Biofuels. Our partnership represents a powerful alliance in pursuing a greener, more sustainable energy future through innovations that reduce environmental impact, support energy transition, and drive economic growth,” Thiel added.

Lootah Biofuel aims to provide and innovate long-term sustainable solutions to energy needs. By rapidly expanding production capacity, improving distribution channels, and redefining biodiesel quality, Lootah Biofuels will further expand access to sustainable and environmentally friendly biofuels.

ALSO READ: