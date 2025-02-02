UAE drives GCC tourism sector growth

A woman enjoys a meal on the deck of Bustronomy, a double-decker restaurant bus, as it passes near the Jumeirah Mosque, in Dubai, on February 1, 2025. — reuters

The GCC has emerged as a dynamic hub for international tourism, welcoming 68.1 million visitors in 2023 and generating a record $110.4 billion in tourism revenue.

According to data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat), this marks a remarkable 42.8 per cent increase in tourist arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The data illustrates the GCC's successful implementation of its joint tourism strategy for 2023-2030. The region achieved 52.9 per cent of its first strategic goal, aiming for 128.7 million incoming trips, a testament to the effective collaboration among member states.

Among the GCC nations, the UAE has played a pivotal role in this tourism boom. Known for its world class touristic attractions, vibrant culture, and infrastructure, the UAE attracted a significant share of the total tourist arrivals. The emirates’ ability to host major events, such as Expo 2020, and its commitment to enhancing visitor experiences positioned it as a prime destination within the GCC.

The UAE's tourism sector not only led in the number of visitors but also contributed significantly to the overall revenue increase in the GCC. In the first 11 months of 2024, Dubai drew 16.79 million visitors. The total international tourism revenues across the region surged by 28.2 per cent compared to 2019, reaching $110.4 billion. This growth aligns closely with the GCC's second strategic objective of boosting international tourist spending to $188 billion.

Intra-GCC tourism also saw substantial growth, accounting for 26.9 per cent of total international tourist arrivals, marking a 44.2 per cent increase since 2019. This trend reflects the region's enhanced connectivity and collaborative tourism initiatives, driven largely by the UAE's strategic location and robust air transport infrastructure. The UAE’s airlines, renowned for their extensive networks and quality service, have facilitated seamless travel throughout the GCC, further enhancing regional tourism.

The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest source of tourists to the GCC, contributing 38 per cent of total visits, followed by the Middle East (25.1 per cent), Europe (22.9 per cent), Africa (8.8 per cent), and the Americas (4.3 per cent). This diverse mix of source markets underscores the GCC's appeal to a wide range of international visitors. The travel and tourism sector has become a cornerstone of the GCC’s economic landscape, contributing 10.8 per cent to the region's GDP with an annual growth rate of 29.4 per cent compared to the previous year. By the end of 2023, the added value of the sector reached approximately $223.4 billion. The tourism industry has proven to be a vital driver of employment, with around 1.5 million individuals employed in the sector, reflecting a 17 per cent increase from 2019. Efforts to empower women in tourism have also garnered attention, with women constituting 12.4 per cent of the workforce in the sector, exhibiting a remarkable annual growth rate of 27.5 per cent since 2020. This progress highlights the GCC's commitment to inclusivity and gender equality in the workforce. The tourism sector in the GCC is also making strides in environmental sustainability. This commitment to preserving natural resources demonstrates the region's approach to sustainable tourism, ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of the environment.

As the GCC countries continue to recover and grow in the post-pandemic landscape, the UAE remains a key driver of tourism growth in the region. With its strategic initiatives, commitment to sustainability, and focus on enhancing visitor experiences, the UAE is poised to lead the GCC towards achieving its ambitious tourism goals in the coming years.