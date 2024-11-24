UAE corporate tax: Authorities remind businesses to register before November 30

The UAE's Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has renewed on Sunday a call on businesses with licenses issued in October and November, irrespective of the year of issuance, to promptly submit corporate tax registration applications before November 30 to avoid administrative penalties.

It stated that registration for corporate tax is available through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform.

The registration process has been streamlined into four main steps that will take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

Value added tax or excise tax registrants are also allowed to access directly their accounts via EmaraTax, complete registration for corporate tax, and submit the required documents. Once the registration request is approved, taxable persons will obtain a tax registration number for corporate tax purposes.

The FTA also urged taxable persons subject to corporate tax who have yet to register to create a new username through the EmaraTax platform using their email address and mobile number. Once the account is successfully created, registration can be completed by identifying the taxable person, selecting the 'Register for Corporate Tax' option, and following the remaining steps.

Taxable persons subject to corporate tax can register directly through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform, or through authorized tax gents listed on the FTA's website.

They can also submit a corporate tax registration application at several government service centers across the country, which provide their services electronically in accordance with government service standards and under the supervision of qualified and trained individuals.