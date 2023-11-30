UAE businesses greet leaders on National Day

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 6:22 PM

With the UAE National Day being around the corner, UAE businesses are taking an opportunity to extend their heartfelt greetings to the wise leaders.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE

“The UAE has made great strides on its journey to becoming a global hub for innovation and digital transformation. The nation has distinguished itself as an early adopter of the latest cutting-edge technologies to help achieve its ambitious national vision. The wise leaders of the country have been shaping the nation's future by investing in the country’s digital infrastructure and creating an ecosystem that is conducive to innovation.

The UAE government has also placed a great emphasis on digital literacy and preparing its present and future workforce for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. We, at Microsoft, have been a proud partner to the UAE government on this mission. Our Microsoft Youth Council, which acts a bridge between us and the UAE government, serves as a platform for the UAE’s youth to give back to their communities, as well as raise their voices on key topics such as diversity, inclusion, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility. In addition, our Tomoh Program empowers young Emiratis with future-ready skills so that they are ready to drive the next wave of the UAE’s digital transformation. On behalf of everyone at Microsoft, we would like to congratulate the UAE’s leadership and its people on the country’s 52nd National Day. We look forward to helping accelerate the nation’s transformation into one of the most competitive and digitally advanced economies in the world.”

Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of Selfdrive.ae, a mobility tech platform

"The UAE has always been at the forefront of embracing innovation, which has driven the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country. On this important occasion of National Day, we would like to extend congratulations to the honourable leaders of the UAE whose visionary approach has encouraged an environment where dreams not only flourish but also shaped the destiny of the country.

"The UAE's unwavering commitment to progress has always inspired us to walk in the direction of excellence that defines the ethos of this remarkable country. In the spirit of unity and achievement, we at Selfdrive salute the UAE, now and forever! May the journey ahead be as extraordinary as the path forged by our leaders. Happy National Day to the UAE, innovation knows no limits.

Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes, a holiday home management company

I wish to extend congratulations to the visionary leaders of the UAE on the occasion of National Day. Having actively been a part of the startup ecosystems of Germany, Hong Kong, India, and the UAE, it is with great conviction that I affirm Dubai's exceptional commitment to fostering innovation. Dubai, in my experience, surpasses its counterparts in its unwavering support for entrepreneurs. The city goes above and beyond in dismantling bureaucratic hurdles and obstructions, creating an environment that is not only conducive but propulsive for startups.

The expeditious removal of red tape and obstacles sets Dubai apart, facilitating the seamless transition of entrepreneurial ideas into robust and flourishing ventures. As someone who has navigated various global startup landscapes, I commend the visionary leaders of the UAE for creating a business-friendly atmosphere that truly empowers entrepreneurs to transform concepts into tangible success stories. Once again, congratulations on this momentous National Day celebration.