Tue, Oct 15, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32°C

UAE announces cancellation of economic substance reports requirement after December 31, 2022

The move was announced by the Ministry of Finance after Decision No. 98 of 2024

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 10:55 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 10:55 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's Global Village opening soon: Ticket prices, timings, new attractions; all you need to know

Dubai's Global Village: Your guide to free, paid parking; using public buses

Dubai: Residents to pay more to visit these 4 tourist attractions

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

The UAE announced the cancellation of the requirements for companies to submit Economic Substance Notifications and Reports for financial years ending after 31 December 2022.

This follows Decision No. 98 of 2024, which amends Decision No. 57 of 2020 on the Economic Substance Regulations. The move was announced by the Ministry of Finance.


Recommended For You

UAE: Want to help low-income families buy food? Invest in this 5-storey residence

UAE: Airline tickets to increase by nearly 11% amid winter travel demands

Dubai: AA17 licence plate sells for Dh8 million as RTA auctions 90 premium numbers

UAE condemns Israeli authorities' decision to confiscate UNRWA headquarters

Dubai: Residents to pay more to visit these 4 tourist attractions

 

What are ESR?

According to the Ministry of Finance website, the ESR require "UAE onshore and free zone companies and certain other business forms that carry out certain activities to maintain and demonstrate an adequate “economic presence" in the UAE relative to the activities they undertake." This is to ensure that UAE entities report actual profits that are corresponding to the economic activity undertaken within the UAE.

These regulations applied to licensees that carry out the following activities:


  • Banking Businesses
  • Insurance Businesses
  • Investment Fund Management Businesses
  • Lease-Finance Businesses
  • Headquarter Businesses
  • Shipping Businesses
  • Holding Company Businesses
  • Intellectual Property Businesses
  • Distribution and Service Center Businesses

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story