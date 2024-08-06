Tokyo's Nikkei index closes up 10.2% after previous day's record fall

A passerby gestures in front of an electronic board displaying the Nikkei stock average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, on Tuesday. -- Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 10:36 AM

Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than 10 percent higher Tuesday, bouncing back from a record selloff the previous day on worries over the US economy and a stronger yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 10.23 percent, or 3,217.04 points, to end at 34,675.46, while the broader Topix index added 9.30 percent, or 207.06 points, to 2,434.21.

On Monday, the Nikkei plunged more than 12 percent, or 4,451.28 points -- the largest points drop in its history.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday it was best to approach the sharp swings with a cool head as analysts predicted that volatility could continue for days.

"The stock market has been moving again today, and I think it is important to judge this situation calmly," Kishida said at a scheduled news conference.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with a sense of urgency and to carry out economic and fiscal management in close cooperation with the Bank of Japan," he said.

Nomura Securities said the market would likely remain volatile this week. "Today's gain can be explained in one phrase: a technical rebound" after the sharp fall, it said.

IwaiCosmo Securities said concern over the US economy had been partially assuaged by a better-than-market-expected improvement in service-sector business sentiment for July.