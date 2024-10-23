TikTok announces data connectors partners globally, includes Dubai-based Datahash

In the world of TikTok, connections are built across a diverse set of communities through a shared language of videos. The platform is powered by ads, with which users interact in myriad ways, sometimes clicking on ads and links and buying immediately or at times saving ads or submitting leads after a few days.

For advertisers looking to unlock growth by spending marketing dollars on TikTok, it’s imperative to understand more about these different user journeys and touchpoints to better optimize campaign performance through improved ROAS and achieve incremental growth on the platform. But not all advertisers would have the required skill set or the technical bandwidth to develop such capabilities.

The TikTok marketing partners programme, designed to help such advertisers through expert partners, is launching a data connectors partner specialty under the marketing technology category. With an inaugural group of partners, the programme includes three new focus areas: lead generation, data platforms and data connection developer.

“At TikTok, we are dedicated to partnering with top data connection experts to improve how advertisers measure, optimize, and maximize ad campaign performance,” says Head of Product Partnerships at TikTok, Lorry Destainville. “Working with these partners empowers advertisers to better evaluate the impact of our media.”

Datahash, a startup originating from Dubai, has been badged by TikTok as a data connectors partner to assist advertisers across the globe. Datahash has amassed 50 plus TikTok connections on their SaaS product already. This includes a diverse set of customers like Aldar Properties, Laverne, Squatwolf and SellAnyCar, as if taking a page from TikTok’s book about diversity! Datahash, born in 2020, rapidly established itself as a leader in first-party data by working with over 600 advertisers and agencies in 50 countries and partnering and integrating deeply with the key paid media platforms to enable maximizing advertisers’ marketing returns.

Datahash’s setup takes just 15 minutes to get up and running. “Datahash is at the forefront of privacy-first advertising strategies that improves performance while staying ahead of the constantly evolving compliance landscape. We have helped advertisers at every scale and level of complexity across industries, geographies, and digital maturities.” says Gaurav Chhaparwal, CEO. “With TikTok, we are excited to expand this impact and enhance advertisers’ abilities to create effective outcomes.”