The significance of coffee in Saudi Arabia
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome. Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
This article explores the importance of coffee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from a multifaceted perspective, ranging from the consumer experience to its economic impact.
1. Making Coffee an Experience:
Barn's aims to transform coffee consumption into a unique experience.
Emphasis on selecting premium coffee beans and overseeing every stage of preparation.
Regularly developing identity and beverages based on market studies and customer preferences.
Successfully entering the specialty coffee market with Barn’s X marked a distinctive milestone.
2. Coffee in Saudi Culture:
A long history of coffee consumption in the kingdom, closely tied to Saudi culture.
Saudi coffee, with its distinctive flavours and bitter taste, is an expression of hospitality and welcome.
Offering coffee is an integral part of social traditions, reflecting Saudi societal norms.
The launch of "Saudi Coffee Year 2022" highlights the cultural significance of coffee.
3. Economic Significance:
Coffee is not just a beverage; it has a significant economic impact globally.
The increasing consumption of coffee indicates its growing importance in the global economy.
Saudi Arabia leads in coffee consumption, enhancing its role in the international market.
The global coffee industry is valued at over $100 billion, underscoring its economic importance.
4. National Consumption:
Anticipated growth in coffee consumption in the near future.
Saudi Arabia ranks high in the list of coffee-consuming nations.
This article sheds light on the significance of coffee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering consumer experience, cultural aspects, economic impact, and national consumption.
Coffee and the Economy:
The economic impact of coffee worldwide is significant, and its consumption is a major global trade commodity.
Saudi Arabia, with its growing coffee consumption, plays a crucial role in the global coffee market.
VP Sami Qutub says:
Barn's franchise programme is designed for expansion, offering others the opportunity to become successful partners with a proven return on investment. The programme has been recognised with the Best Franchise Award in the Arab world.
Sami Qutub shares personal preferences, highlighting the positive impact of being part of the Barn’s franchise, emphasizing the exceptional franchise program designed with the highest standards.
Increasing Investment in Specialty Coffee:
Recent trends indicate a significant shift towards specialty coffee.
The establishment of Barn's X reflects this trend, bringing a two-year effort to elevate their expertise in this field.
Vision for Barn's Future:
Inspired by the vision of Saudi leadership, Barn’s aims to be at the forefront of coffee companies in the Middle East.
The vision is to become the leading coffee brand, igniting senses with innovative and authentic experiences.
Barn's is investing heavily in various aspects, including market expansion, artificial intelligence, international presence, talent acquisition and retention, market research, automation, eco-friendly products, and the establishment of a specialized barista training institute.
Barn's is actively preparing for the future by aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, expanding globally, embracing technology, and ensuring sustainability in its practices. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation positions it as a leader in the evolving coffee industry.