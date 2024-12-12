The Dubai Hub for Made in Italy: Bridging Italian Excellence and UAE Opportunities

As Italian businesses look to expand into the Gulf region, Italiacamp EMEA provides a one-stop platform for success

In the heart of Dubai's vibrant business landscape, the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy is redefining the pathway for Italian enterprises to thrive in the Gulf region. Managed by Italiacamp EMEA and located at the prestigious Convention Tower in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the Hub serves as a strategic platform for Italian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking expansion into the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia markets.

Established in 2022, Italiacamp EMEA is a subsidiary of Italiacamp Srl, an impact organisation that combines profit with purpose and non-profit initiatives to generate both social and economic value. Through its expertise in business consulting, innovation, and sustainability, the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy supports the internationalisation of Italian companies in high-potential markets, providing tailored resources and guidance to help them navigate the Gulf region.

Strategic Investment by SIMEST

Recently, SIMEST, Italy's premier institution for supporting the global growth of Italian businesses, invested in Italiacamp EMEA joining the corporate structure as a shareholder. The Venture Capital Fund, a facilitating instrument that SIMEST manages in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is also involved in the operation. This transaction, part of a broader strategy to enhance Italiacamp's presence in the UAE, aligns with SIMEST's mission to foster innovation and cross-border collaboration.

As part of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Group, SIMEST specialises in enabling Italian SMEs to scale globally through financial investments, market entry strategies, and access to venture capital. This investment has fortified Italiacamp's ability to empower Italian enterprises and strengthen the Made in Italy brand in one of the most dynamic business hubs in the world.

"This investment positions us as a leading business accelerator for Italian SMEs in the Gulf," says Leo Cisotta, General Manager of Italiacamp EMEA.

"By focusing on sectors such as Tech, Architecture and Engineering, Mobility, and Sport, among others, we are paving the way for Italian excellence to thrive in the region."

A Comprehensive Approach to Internationalisation

The Dubai Hub for Made in Italy operates on three foundational pillars:

* Platform:

Offering a versatile physical platform, the Hub provides modular offices, virtual offices, and co-working spaces designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes. These solutions ensure flexibility and strategic positioning in Dubai’s bustling business environment

* Business Advisory:

Italiacamp's consulting services guide businesses through market entry strategies, economic and tax planning, and deal-matching opportunities. From initial market assessments to ongoing business development, Italian companies are supported at every stage of their internationalisation journey

* Education:

Partnering with Luiss University and Luiss Business School, the Hub fosters cross-cultural understanding through tailored training programs for professionals, students, and Italian enterprises. These initiatives aim to share Italian expertise and create synergies between education and business.

Driving Growth in High-Potential Sectors

With rapid GDP and investment growth, the UAE has become a magnet for businesses across multiple industries. Italiacamp leverages its expertise to help Italian SMEs tap into high-growth sectors where Made in Italy holds strong global appeal, ensuring their competitive positioning in these dynamic markets.

More Than a Business Platform

At its core, the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy is not just a business platform; it is a hub of cultural exchange and collaboration. Through workshops, networking events, and other initiatives, the Hub fosters meaningful relationships between Italian businesses and their Gulf counterparts.

"Our mission is to empower Italian companies with the tools and resources they need to succeed globally," says Leo Cisotta.

"Through the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy, we are creating pathways for growth, collaboration, and cultural exchange that benefit both Italy and the UAE."

Located in the DWTC Free Zone, which attracts over three million visitors annually, the Hub offers unparalleled access to one of the world’s most prestigious trade and exhibition centers. Its strategic location enables Italian companies to connect with key industry players and gain a foothold in the region.

Shaping the Future of Made in Italy

As Italian businesses look to expand into the Gulf region, Italiacamp EMEA provides a one-stop platform for success. From customised advisory services to innovative training programmes, the Hub is shaping the future of Made in Italy in the UAE and beyond.

For companies ready to embark on their internationalisation journey, the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy offers the support, expertise, and connections necessary to thrive in one of the world's most promising markets.