The AI-Cybersecurity intersection in the Middle East: A rising threat landscape

Salah Suleiman – Country Director, UAE and Oman, Trend micro

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken the IT world by storm in the past two years, revolutionizing various sectors. However, this wave of technological advancement has brought about new challenges, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity. The Middle East, a region experiencing rapid digital transformation, is no exception to this trend. With an increasing reliance on AI, organizations in the region face a growing cyber threat landscape that demands robust solutions.

The Middle East has been a focal point for digital transformation, with industries and governments adopting AI to enhance efficiency, analysis, and decision-making. However, the shift toward AI has expanded the threat landscape, bringing about a multitude of cybersecurity challenges.

“As businesses embrace AI to boost efficiency and gain insights, they also inadvertently open themselves up to increased cyber threats,” said Salah Suleiman - Country Director, UAE & Oman, Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions. “This surge in AI adoption has led to a rise in the number of cyber threats that businesses must contend with, and the need for secure, robust solutions has never been greater.”

At the organizational level, businesses in the region face an array of cyber threats. “Ransomware continues to be one of the most prevalent attack strategies,” Salah Suleiman highlights. “Businesses today are vulnerable through multiple channels, and ransomware has become a prime tool for cybercriminals looking to exploit weaknesses.”

In this evolving threat landscape, companies must be proactive in addressing vulnerabilities. The rise in digital connectivity, coupled with the adoption of AI, has significantly increased the potential entry points for malicious actors, making it crucial for organizations to stay ahead of these developments.

Trend Micro is playing an essential role in helping governments and organizations in the Middle East mitigate these threats. By working closely with local entities and advising on security regulations, the company is helping to build stronger cybersecurity frameworks across the region. “We are working hand in hand with several government entities in the region, providing them with the tools and insights needed to enhance their security capabilities,” Salah Suleiman explains. Trend Micro’s Vision One platform has been a cornerstone in this effort, offering comprehensive solutions that secure endpoints, data centers, and networks. The cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East is expected to grow more complex in the coming years. As the threat landscape expands, organizations must continuously adapt to stay ahead of cybercriminals. “The evolving threat landscape is growing rapidly,” Salah Suleiman notes. “We are constantly developing and enhancing our technologies, focusing on advanced threat detection, combating deep fakes, and improving our user interface. This ensures that we remain at the forefront of cybersecurity innovations.”

As AI continues to shape the future of business, it is crucial for organizations to invest in cybersecurity solutions that can keep pace with the ever-growing threat landscape. The Middle East, with its rapidly advancing digital transformation, will need to prioritize cybersecurity to safeguard its future.